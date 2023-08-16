Shearman & Sterling Executive Departs for Sheppard Mullin Ahead of Merger Vote

Shearman & Sterling‘s executive landscape undergoes changes as the firm’s merger with London-founded Allen & Overy draws near. Robert Brown, a notable figure within Shearman’s C-suite, has recently taken on a new role at another prominent U.S. law firm, Sheppard Mullin. This development comes in the midst of Shearman’s efforts to solidify its impending merger with Allen & Overy later this year.



In his new capacity, Robert Brown assumes the position of Chief Operating Officer at Sheppard Mullin, marking a pivotal transition in his career. Previously, Brown held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Shearman for three years, concluding his tenure in January. His responsibilities expanded as he took on the role of Co-Executive Director alongside Geline Midouin, who formerly held the position of Chief People Officer at Shearman.

Brown’s extensive experience and expertise align seamlessly with Sheppard Mullin’s strategic goals. Luca Salvi, the Chair of Sheppard Mullin, emphasized the compatibility of Brown’s background with the firm’s commitment to enhancing financial strength and operational efficiency. In a statement, Salvi expressed his confidence in Brown’s contributions to the firm’s ongoing development.



See also: Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move



As the two firms navigate the complexities of their forthcoming merger, Sheppard Mullin acknowledges Brown’s instrumental role in guiding Shearman through its strategic partnership with Allen & Overy. The collaboration between the firms signifies a significant step in their respective growth trajectories. Shearman’s spokesperson conveyed the firm’s well-wishes for Brown’s future endeavors and highlighted Geline Midouin’s continuing role as Executive Director.

The impending merger between Shearman & Sterling and Allen & Overy has generated anticipation within the legal community. A crucial milestone is anticipated in the form of a partner vote on the merger, scheduled for October. This pivotal decision will shape the future trajectory of both firms and potentially redefine the legal landscape.

