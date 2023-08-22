Biden Appoints Former Obama-Era Lawyer as White House Counsel

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced the appointment of Ed Siskel, a former federal prosecutor and Chicago lawyer, as the new White House Counsel. The decision reflects Biden’s effort to bolster his legal team as he navigates a complex legislative agenda while contending with ongoing Republican-led congressional investigations.



Siskel’s credentials include nearly four years of service in the White House Counsel’s office during Biden’s tenure as vice president under former President Barack Obama. Notably, he held the position of deputy counsel during this time, demonstrating his familiarity with the intricate challenges faced by the Counsel’s Office and his ability to drive forward the presidential agenda.



Biden expressed confidence in Siskel’s abilities, citing his instrumental role in supporting the Counsel’s Office during the Obama administration. The President remarked that Siskel’s experience positions him to seamlessly transition into his new role as a key leader on Biden’s team.



The appointment of Ed Siskel comes at a critical juncture for the Biden administration, characterized by a push to advance legislative priorities and navigate the landscape of ongoing Republican-led investigations. One focus of these inquiries has been the business activities of President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Additionally, some conservative lawmakers have called for an impeachment investigation into the President.

Siskel’s legal career spans a range of roles and responsibilities. A native of Chicago, he returned to the Midwest following his time in the Obama administration. He gained experience in private practice and served as counsel for Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emanuel for a two-year term. Notably, Siskel took legal action against the Trump administration in 2017, challenging its “sanctuary city” policy during his tenure as Chicago’s top lawyer.



Before joining the Obama administration, Siskel contributed to the U.S. Department of Justice, holding positions such as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general and associate deputy attorney general. He also boasts an accomplished history as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois. Further adding to his legal prowess, Siskel had the honor of clerking for former Justice John Stevens on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Siskel’s appointment carries particular weight as he succeeds Stuart Delery, who held the position of White House counsel since July 2022. Delery’s departure underscores the ongoing shifts within the legal team as Biden’s administration adapts to the changing political and legal landscape.



In the coming months, Siskel’s role as White House Counsel will play a crucial part in shaping the administration’s responses to legislative challenges and inquiries from opposing factions. His experience at both federal and municipal levels, combined with his history of involvement in high-stakes legal matters, positions him to be a formidable asset in President Biden’s efforts to advance his policy agenda while effectively navigating the legal intricacies of his role.



