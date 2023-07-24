Legal News

Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
In the wake of a mass exodus from Lewis Brisbois, the law firm, Daugherty Lordan, which the defectors formed, has experienced yet another setback with the departure of two partners. Rachel McClintock and Kelsey Scherr, both partners at Daugherty Lordan, have recently made the move to join the Los Angeles office of Dinsmore & Shohl, a Cincinnati-based firm aiming to expand its presence in California. This comes as Daugherty Lordan continues to grapple with the fallout from the ousting of its founders, John Barber and Jeff Ranen, due to their involvement in the release of racist, sexist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ+ messages during their time at Lewis Brisbois.

The news of McClintock and Scherr’s departure is significant for both Daugherty Lordan and Dinsmore & Shohl. The latter firm’s spokeswoman, Kristen Howard, confirmed the addition of the two partners and a group of lawyers and business staffers, marking a strategic move to strengthen their foothold in the California legal market. Earlier this year, Dinsmore & Shohl’s expansion efforts were already evident when they absorbed 18 legal professionals from the San Diego-based firm Mulvaney Barry Beatty Linn & Mayers.

Meanwhile, Daugherty Lordan, previously known as Barber Ranen, has been grappling with a series of departures since the removal of its founders in June. Following the exodus from Lewis Brisbois, nearly 140 labor and employment attorneys joined the newly formed spinoff practice. However, the firm’s reputation took a severe hit when the offensive messages penned by Barber and Ranen during their time at Lewis Brisbois were exposed, leading to the firm’s decision to part ways with them.

  
See also: Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm

Amidst these challenges, Daugherty Lordan has experienced a significant loss of talent, with dozens of attorneys seeking opportunities elsewhere. As part of this trend, at least 20 former lawyers from Daugherty Lordan have found new homes at O’Hagan Meyer, a legal firm known for its national presence. Among them is Joseph Lordan, a prominent lawyer based in San Francisco who had achieved name partner status before the departure of Barber and Ranen.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Other departing lawyers from Daugherty Lordan have chosen to join firms such as Ogletree Deakins and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, indicating that the impact of the leadership ouster has reverberated across various legal practices in the region. While Daugherty Lordan’s challenges continue, the firm’s spokesperson remained silent, declining to comment on the recent developments.

The law firm born from the Lewis Brisbois exodus, Daugherty Lordan, has faced a tumultuous journey marked by leadership upheaval and subsequent departures of key personnel. The recent loss of partners Rachel McClintock and Kelsey Scherr to Dinsmore & Shohl adds to the list of exits, reflecting the ongoing repercussions of the offensive messages that led to the ousting of the firm’s founders. As California’s legal landscape remains competitive, both Daugherty Lordan and Dinsmore & Shohl are making strategic moves to solidify their positions, making the legal market in the region an area to watch closely for further developments.



