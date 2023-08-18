Davis Polk’s Firmwide Shift Back to Office Raises Questions Amid Industry Tren

In the aftermath of the pandemic, Davis Polk, a prominent law firm, has been resolute in its efforts to reinstate a robust in-office work model. The firm’s commitment to this approach is evident in a series of strategic moves aimed at fostering a strong in-office work culture, even as other law firms explore more hybrid and remote arrangements.



In 2022, Davis Polk initiated a policy mandating in-office attendance for attorneys on Tuesday through Thursday, reserving Mondays and Fridays for remote work. This adjustment represented a departure from the remote flexibility that had become customary for legal professionals. Earlier this year, the firm took further steps by revising its handbook to underscore the potential impact of office attendance on associate bonuses, emphasizing the importance of in-person presence.



Notably, in June, Davis Polk altered its course once again by retracting its initial three-day hybrid attendance mandate and adopting a more stringent four-day mandatory in-office attendance scheme. This decision was in contrast to the growing trend among several major law firms to downsize their office spaces, opting for a more flexible approach that accommodates remote and hybrid work models.



See also: Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners



A recent interview with Neil Barr, the firm’s Chair and Managing Partner, shed light on Davis Polk’s strategy and its plans for the future. Barr disclosed that the firm is in the process of expanding its office footprint by an additional 30,000 square feet, bringing the total office space to over 700,000 square feet spanning 23 floors. This expansion appears to counter the prevailing trend of reducing office space and accommodating more remote work options.



When questioned about the rationale behind this expansion amidst a changing legal landscape, Barr highlighted the firm’s unwavering belief in a predominantly in-office work culture. He also emphasized Davis Polk‘s commitment to growth in headcount as a driving force behind the need for increased office space. Barr acknowledged that the current office footprint was becoming overcrowded and needed modernization to align with the evolving requirements of a contemporary law firm workplace.



Barr’s comments further indicated that the firm’s decision to expand and invest in office space was not merely about amenities but about enhancing the overall work experience for attorneys. While Barr acknowledged that office upgrades could contribute positively to the work environment, he noted that these improvements might not solely influence the desire to be in the office. Nevertheless, he emphasized the importance of a modern and interactive office environment in supporting an exceptional work experience.



See also: Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years



However, amidst Davis Polk‘s firm commitment to the in-office model, some critical questions remain unanswered. The legal profession has been grappling with challenges that have led to its categorization as a “profession in crisis.” As firms across the legal industry, including major players like Davis Polk, push for predominantly in-office arrangements, concerns about the impact on mental health and overall well-being of attorneys and staff arise.

It is important to consider whether the modern legal workplace, which has shown a growing inclination towards hybrid work models, is adequately addressing the well-being of legal professionals. While Davis Polk‘s dedication to providing an exceptional office experience is commendable, the rigid adherence to an in-office mandate raises questions about the potential effects on attorney mental health and job satisfaction.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, law firms, particularly those in the Biglaw sector, must strike a balance between their real estate strategies and their responsibility towards the mental health and well-being of their legal workforce. The essence of a modern law firm workplace lies not solely in expanded square footage, but in a genuine commitment to flexibility and holistic support for legal professionals.



