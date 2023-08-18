Public Interest

Tesla Expands Legal Team with Key Hires in Energy and Employment Law
Tesla Inc., led by CEO Elon Musk, has undertaken a series of strategic recruitments to bolster its legal team. These appointments come on the heels of the company’s recent selection of a new general counsel earlier this year. The electric automaker has strategically added legal professionals to address a range of critical areas, including employment, energy, environmental, and litigation matters, all of which are integral to Tesla’s ongoing operations.

Despite multiple requests for comments on its recent legal hiring initiatives, Tesla has remained tight-lipped about its recruitment strategy in this realm.

One notable addition to Tesla’s legal team is Christopher Dawood, who recently announced via LinkedIn that he has assumed the role of senior counsel for employment litigation. Before joining Tesla, Dawood was associated with Jackson Lewis, where he held the position of counsel within the labor and employment litigation practice based in Sacramento. His expertise will prove valuable to Tesla as the company navigates through labor and employment challenges. One such challenge includes a recent case where the company faced legal action related to harassment and wage claims filed by a former production associate who had been stationed at the Fremont, California factory.

  
See also: Lawsuits Emerge as Tesla Owners Allege Software Update’s Adverse Effects on EV Batteries

Dawood brings to Tesla a wealth of experience accumulated over the past decade as an in-house litigator for three prominent California countiesâ€”Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and San Diego. In these roles, he handled a diverse range of legal cases spanning administrative law, appellate matters, civil rights, employment disputes, and tort cases in both state and federal courts. His recruitment follows the departure of senior employment counsel Carmen Marinda, who made her exit from Tesla to take up a litigation counsel position at Fenwick & West in Santa Monica, California.

Another recent addition to Tesla’s legal team is Joseph Frost, who has taken on the role of managing counsel for energy products. Frost’s background includes his recent position as the general counsel and managing director of strategic ventures at Arb Energy LLC. His appointment aligns with Tesla’s objective to reinforce its global energy business. This strategic move comes as Tesla engages in discussions with energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. concerning acquiring a stable supply of lithiumâ€”an essential component used in producing electric vehicle batteries.

In addition to these focused recruitment efforts, Tesla has also been involved in legal matters pertaining to its charging infrastructure. The company’s former head of general litigation recently parted ways with Tesla, while the company itself remains entangled in a lawsuit related to its vehicle charging infrastructure.



See also: Former Tesla Employee Appeals for Third Trial in Race Bias Lawsuit Following $3.2 Million Verdict

Brandon Ehrhart, who assumed the role of Tesla’s law unit leader in Austin, Texas earlier this year, has taken to social media platforms to echo Musk’s call for adept litigators to join the company’s in-house legal team. While acknowledging the continued utilization of external litigators, Musk highlighted the importance of cultivating a formidable in-house litigation team to proactively address legal challenges, rather than always being in a defensive position.

As Tesla’s legal team expands its expertise in areas such as employment litigation, energy law, and litigation strategy, the company demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its legal foundation. These strategic appointments underscore Tesla’s proactive approach to legal matters, aligning with its broader vision and mission within the ever-evolving landscape of electric automotive technology.

