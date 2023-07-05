Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Davis Polk, a leading global law firm, recently announced the election of 12 new partners to its esteemed ranks. The newly appointed partners, Shanu Bajaj, Sidney Bashago, Stephen Byeff, Sijia Cai, Hillary Coleman, Christian Fischer, Dominic Foulkes, Phoebe Jin, Chris Kodama, Robert Smith, Sanders Witkow, and Lijun (Annie) Yan, officially assumed their roles on July 1, 2023.

Shanu Bajaj, based in New York, is a valuable member of Davis Polk’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Her expertise lies in providing guidance to domestic and international clients on various matters, including public and private M&A transactions, corporate governance, and shareholder activism. With a wealth of experience in investments, joint ventures, spinoffs, and other significant transactions, Shanu also offers comprehensive support to private equity firms in various transactional endeavors.

Sidney Bashago, also based in New York, is a prominent member of Davis Polk’s White Collar Defense & Investigations practice. Sidney specializes in representing corporations, boards of directors, financial institutions, and individuals in criminal, regulatory, and internal investigations. His areas of expertise encompass securities fraud, sexual misconduct, foreign corrupt practices, money laundering, and other financial crimes. Additionally, Sidney provides valuable advisory services to companies and boards on governance and compliance matters, particularly in relation to workplace misconduct investigations and crisis management.

  
Stephen Byeff, another partner in Davis Polk‘s New York office, brings his expertise to the Capital Markets practice. Stephen advises both domestic and international clients on a wide range of capital markets transactions, SEC disclosure requirements, corporate governance, and general securities law matters. His portfolio includes representing corporate entities and financial institutions in initial public offerings (IPOs), equity offerings, private placements, and various debt offerings. Stephen’s client base spans across diverse industries, such as telecommunications, media, retail, technology, automotive, biotech, pharmaceuticals, industrials, financial services, and insurance.

Sijia Cai, based in New York, is a key member of Davis Polk’s Investment Management practice. Sijia primarily focuses on advising private fund sponsors in organizing, marketing, and operating private investment funds, including private equity, hedge, real estate, venture capital, and co-investment funds. Notably, she possesses extensive experience in complex secondary transactions, assisting private fund sponsors and institutional investors with various transactions involving GP-led secondaries.

Hillary Coleman, also based in New York, contributes her expertise to Davis Polk’s Capital Markets practice. She provides guidance to both domestic and international issuers and underwriters in capital markets transactions. Hillary’s areas of expertise encompass IPOs, equity offerings, public and private debt offerings (including high-yield and investment-grade debt), and corporate governance and securities law matters. Her client portfolio spans various industries, including fintech, technology, financial services, energy, healthcare, consumer goods, and digital currency.

Christian Fischer, located in New York, is an esteemed member of Davis Polk’s Restructuring practice. Christian specializes in restructuring finance and represents diverse clients, including funds, banks, financial institutions, and other parties involved in prepackaged and pre-arranged bankruptcies, debtor-in-possession facilities, out-of-court debt restructurings, and liability management transactions.



Dominic Foulkes, based in London, is a valuable member of Davis Polk’s Tax practice. Dominic provides tax advice to corporate entities, and financial institutions and sponsors clients in various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and financing transactions, corporate reorganizations and restructurings, and other tax-related matters.

Phoebe Jin, located in New York, is a member of Davis Polk’s Finance practice. She offers her expertise to both corporate clients and financial institutions in a wide range of finance transactions. Phoebe’s scope of practice includes leveraged and investment-grade acquisition financings, debt restructurings, and secured and unsecured financings.

Chris Kodama, based in Tokyo, plays a pivotal role in Davis Polk’s Corporate practice. With extensive experience, Chris advises major Japanese and international companies, financial institutions, and governmental entities on transactions in global capital markets. His areas of expertise encompass IPOs, equity and debt offerings, SEC-registered shelf and MTN programs, and compliance with U.S. securities laws.

Robert Smith, located in New York, focuses on sponsor finance within Davis Polk. His practice centers around representing private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers in a wide range of U.S. and cross-border transactions, with a particular emphasis on acquisition and leveraged finance.

Sanders Witkow, based in New York, contributes his expertise to Davis Polk’s Finance practice. Sanders advises clients on diverse financing products, including leveraged loans, project financings, asset-based lending, investment-grade financings, and structured credits. His client base consists of leading private credit funds, financial institutions, and public and closely held companies across various sectors.

Lijun (Annie) Yan, currently practicing as a Registered Foreign Lawyer in Beijing, is an esteemed member of Davis Polk’s Corporate practice. Lijun possesses extensive experience in representing companies and investment funds in a wide range of M&A and private equity transactions. Her expertise includes pre-IPO financings, buyouts, joint ventures, strategic investments, cross-border securities, and general corporate matters.

The election of these 12 new partners at Davis Polk reflects the firm’s commitment to expanding its legal expertise and providing exceptional service to clients. Each partner brings a unique set of skills and experience to their respective practice areas, further strengthening Davis Polk’s ability to serve clients in a wide range of industries and transactions. With their expertise and dedication, the new partners will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of Davis Polk as a leading global law firm.

