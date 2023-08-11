Lawyers

Facing Suspension, Lawyer Shifts Focus to Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine
Kentucky lawyer Ben Dusing, who is currently facing a recommended three-year suspension, has announced his decision to return to Ukraine to manage a relief operation in the city of Kherson. This decision follows Dusing’s history of involvement in humanitarian efforts in the region. The lawyer’s shift from the legal arena to humanitarian aid has garnered attention and admiration, even as his legal career remains in jeopardy.

Reports from the Northern Kentucky Tribune reveal that Dusing has participated in six previous humanitarian missions to Ukraine. This time, he will take on a significant role within the nonprofit organization Ukrainian Patriot, overseeing relief operations. Dusing’s responsibilities will include fundraising for the organization, operating an ambulance, and delivering essential supplies to individuals affected by the ongoing conflict.

Dusing’s decision to embark on this mission comes at a crucial juncture in his legal career. His law license was temporarily suspended due to allegations of filing frivolous motions and making threats towards court officials via a social media video. Specifically, Dusing was accused of using explicit language and making menacing remarks. Notably, the lawyer was also implicated in attempting to manipulate a psychological evaluation report about his own personality traits.

  
What
Where


See also: Montana Judge Faces Unpaid Suspension Over Controversial Courthouse Hallway Remarks

A trial commissioner has recommended a three-year suspension for Dusing, discounting the time he has already spent under temporary suspension since February 2022. According to sources including the Cincinnati Enquirer and WCPO, the commissioner’s decision is based on the lawyer’s actions that have raised concerns about his professional conduct.

Addressing the risky nature of his humanitarian work in Ukraine, Dusing acknowledges the dangers involved but remains resolute in his commitment. He describes the prevailing atmosphere in Kherson as one of incessant danger, yet he firmly believes that his calling is to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict.

In an interview with WCPO, Dusing expressed his perspective on the matter, stating, “The defining characteristic of life in Kherson is all-encompassing, unrelenting serious danger without a break. It’s brave as long as we’re alive. The moment that we’re dead, it’s stupid. That’s the way these things work.”



Dusing’s decision to prioritize humanitarian efforts over his legal career has generated admiration for his determination to make a meaningful impact in the face of adversity. As he prepares to take on his role with Ukrainian Patriot, supporters and observers are closely following his journey.

While the legal world awaits the final decision on Dusing’s suspension, his actions have sparked discussions about the responsibilities of legal professionals beyond the courtroom. His story underscores the broader societal roles that lawyers can play in times of crisis, using their skills and resources to contribute positively to the greater good.

Kentucky lawyer Ben Dusing’s decision to transition from a legal career fraught with controversy to managing a relief operation in Ukraine is a testament to his unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid. As he navigates the challenges of both his legal and humanitarian endeavors, Dusing’s story serves as a reminder of the diverse roles that lawyers can assume within society, especially during times of turmoil.

