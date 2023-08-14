Law Students

Alleged Discrimination against Conservative Students in Top Law Reviews Sparks Concerns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Allegations of a lack of representation for conservative students within the mastheads of prestigious law reviews at three prominent American law schools have raised questions about possible discrimination. The controversy stems from claims that center-right students and members of the Federalist Society are facing challenges when attempting to secure positions within these esteemed publications, sparking a debate about political bias within academic circles.

Law reviews are regarded as prestigious symbols of legal pedigree within the realm of law schools. Benjamin Ogilvie, a student at the University of Chicago Law School, conducted research that shed light on what he believes to be a bias against conservative law students at Columbia, Northwestern, and Stanford Law Schools. By analyzing the presence or absence of conservative law students on mastheads, Ogilvie contends that these institutions may be engaging in discriminatory practices against right-leaning law students.

Ogilvie’s findings, published in UChicago’s independent student publication, the Chicago Thinker, underscore the pivotal role that law reviews play in the world of legal academia. These publications wield significant influence, as they determine which legal scholars receive tenure and which legal and policy concepts gain circulation. While law reviews are often nominally managed by campus officials, selecting masthead members typically falls to student editors, potentially leading to the underrepresentation of conservative voices.

  
What
Where


Columbia Law School reportedly faces allegations of discrimination against conservatives, particularly those affiliated with the Federalist Society. Despite the accomplishments of right-leaning students, none of the nine Columbia FedSoc Chapter’s executive board members hold positions on the Columbia Law Review’s masthead.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Similar claims have been directed towards Northwestern University, where only five out of seventeen members of the FedSoc executive board are listed on the Northwestern Law Review’s masthead, and none in senior positions. This alleged bias has led some Federalist Society members to assume positions within a less prestigious campus journal, Northwestern’s Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Ogilvie’s investigation was prompted by reports from conservative students about political discrimination dating back to 2021. This pattern appears to extend even to Stanford Law School, currently ranked as the top law school in the nation. Stanford has faced criticism for heckling and berating conservative speakers, raising concerns that conservative students may face obstacles within the institution.

One Stanford student and Federalist Society member disclosed that the school might use diversity statements to identify and exclude conservative students from certain opportunities. The significance of law review membership cannot be understated, as it often serves as evidence of a student’s research, critical thinking, editing, and writing abilitiesâ€”qualities sought after by employers, including prestigious judicial clerkships and elite-firm associate positions.



Legal professionals, such as criminal defense lawyer Michael Cicchini, emphasize the importance of meritocratic selection in law reviews. Cicchini argues that factors like race, gender, sexual orientation, political views, and religious beliefs should not play a role in the admission process. This controversy has ignited debates over whether law reviews truly uphold meritocracy and whether admissions should be influenced by factors other than academic prowess.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Ogilvie and other concerned parties worry that the alleged bias against conservative students indicates a potential departure from the meritocratic ideals law reviews are supposed to represent. Membership in a law review is not just a resume-booster; it holds significant value for aspiring lawyers in terms of both their professional growth and the opportunity to shape legal discussions.

As these allegations continue to fuel discussions surrounding diversity, bias, and meritocracy within the realm of legal education, legal professionals and institutions are grappling with how to ensure that law reviews remain a fair and inclusive platform for all students, regardless of their political leanings.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Senior Litigation Attorney

USA-NY-Queens

A rapidly growing commercial litigation boutique seeks a senior litigation attorney who has excellen...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General - Public Utilities

USA-IL-Chicago

The Public Utilities Bureau represents the People of the State of Illinois with respect to state and...

Apply now

Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney

USA-CA-San Diego

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense, Southern California Full Job Descrip...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Oakland

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Our exciting and fast-paced downtown Oakland law firm is looking for...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
38
Legal Technology News

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
42
Legal News

U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
Marsh McLennan Agency’s Acquisition of Graham Company Guided by Troutman Pepper
36
Biglaw

Marsh McLennan Agency’s Acquisition of Graham Company Guided by Troutman Pepper
King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley
38
Biglaw

King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley
ABA Recommends Academic Credit or Compensation for Student Editors in Law Reviews
39
Law Students

ABA Recommends Academic Credit or Compensation for Student Editors in Law Reviews
American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
43
Law Students

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
Dechert Law Firm Initiates Deferral Plan for 2024 Associates, Offering Flexibility and Incentives
36
Biglaw

Dechert Law Firm Initiates Deferral Plan for 2024 Associates, Offering Flexibility and Incentives
Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
41
Biglaw

Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
58
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
57
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top