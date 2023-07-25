Public Interest

Florida Drag Show Law Trial Postponed to June 2024
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a closely-watched legal battle, a trial to determine the constitutionality of a new Florida law targeting drag shows has been delayed until June 2024. The law, championed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has been the subject of significant controversy and legal challenges since its proposal.

The controversial law in question aims to penalize venues that allow children into “adult live performances,” although it does not explicitly mention drag shows. However, the legislation’s sponsor made it clear that the law was primarily directed at such performances. Under this law, venues found in violation face fines, and their liquor licenses could be suspended or revoked. Moreover, individuals attending such performances could also face misdemeanor charges.

The legal challenge against the law was brought forth by the owner of a popular Hamburger Mary’s restaurant and bar in Orlando, which frequently hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances inviting children to attend. The restaurant owner argued that the law was overly broad, written vaguely, and violated First Amendment rights by suppressing freedom of speech.

  
What
Where


A federal judge issued a temporary injunction, preventing the law from being enforced until the trial could take place. The injunction was a significant victory for those opposing the legislation. However, the state of Florida appealed the decision, leading to further legal complexities.

Build the team of your dreams – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

According to a recent filing in federal court in Tallahassee, the trial, which was initially expected to begin earlier, has been rescheduled to start in June 2024. The trial is slated to last for two days and will be decided by a judge, foregoing the involvement of a jury.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In a notable development, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell clarified that the injunction applied not only to the restaurant that brought the lawsuit but to all venues in Florida. This clarification broadened the scope of protection for venues potentially affected by the law, providing temporary relief until the trial’s conclusion.

The outcome of the trial will carry significant implications, not only for the venues hosting drag shows in Florida but also for the broader drag community and LGBTQ+ rights in the state. The law’s detractors argue that it is discriminatory, targeting a specific form of artistic expression and adversely affecting the livelihoods of performers and businesses that cater to diverse audiences.



Moreover, critics point to a broader pattern of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation during Governor Ron DeSantis’ tenure. Before announcing his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis focused heavily on anti-LGBTQ+ measures during his time as governor. Apart from the drag show law, other bills he signed sought to ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict discussions of personal pronouns in schools. These measures have sparked widespread protests and debates over individual rights and inclusivity.

The trial to determine the constitutionality of Florida’s law targeting drag shows is set to be a critical legal battle, shaping the landscape of LGBTQ+ rights and freedom of expression in the state. The delayed trial gives supporters and opponents of the law more time to prepare their arguments and strengthen their cases.

As June 2024 approaches, the eyes of the nation will be on Florida’s courtroom, anticipating the outcome that will have far-reaching ramifications. The trial’s conclusion will determine whether this law targeting drag shows stands or falls, impacting not only the drag community but also setting a precedent for how states address LGBTQ+ rights and artistic freedom in the future.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Transactional Attorney

USA-CA-Temecula

Are you a skilled attorney with a passion for transactional law? We are seeking a highly motivated a...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Glendale

California based litigation law firm seeks Medical Malpractice Litigation Associate Attorney with 3 ...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-TX-Pearland

Busy family law firm looking for the next member of our growing family. If you want to enjoy your da...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Diego

Workers\' compensation defense firm with 10 offices throughout California is seeking an associate at...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-SC-Charleston

Charleston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate litigation attorne...

Apply Now

Patent Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-VA-McLean

McLean office of our client seeks patent litigation associate attorney with experience.

Apply Now

Patent Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Redwood Shores

Redwood Shores office of our client seeks patent litigation associate attorney with experience.

Apply Now

Most Popular

FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
415
Legal News

FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
68
Legal News

Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
68
Legal News

Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
51
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
49
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
134
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
67
Lawyers

Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
50
Biglaw

Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
52
Legal News

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
55
Biglaw

Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top