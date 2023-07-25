Legal Technology News

Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently announced his decision to rebrand the popular social media platform Twitter as “X.” While the name change may seem like a fresh start for the platform, it has stirred significant legal complications due to numerous companies already holding intellectual property rights to the letter “X.” This potential clash of trademarks has raised concerns about potential legal challenges and the need for Twitter to defend its new brand in the future.

The letter “X” is a widely-used symbol in trademarks across various industries, making it a prime candidate for potential legal disputes. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, there are currently nearly 900 active U.S. trademark registrations that already cover the letter “X.” These registrations encompass a broad range of industries, raising the likelihood of clashes with Twitter’s rebranding.

Meta Platforms and Microsoft are two major companies that already possess trademark rights related to “X.” Meta, previously known as Facebook, has a federal trademark registered in 2019, covering a blue-and-white letter “X” for fields such as software and social media. On the other hand, Microsoft has owned an “X” trademark since 2003, related to communications about its Xbox video-game system. While both companies are yet to comment on Twitter’s rebranding, their ownership of “X” trademarks raises potential grounds for legal action if they perceive a threat to their established brand equity.

  
What
Where


See also: Lawsuit Alleges Twitter Faces $500 Million Severance Debt to Former Employees

Trademark owners can pursue legal action against infringing parties if they believe that the use of a similar mark could cause consumer confusion. Remedies for infringement can range from monetary damages to restraining the use of the contested mark. In light of the extensive existing “X” trademarks, experts anticipate that Twitter will likely face legal challenges from various parties.

Meta Platforms itself underwent intellectual property challenges when it rebranded from Facebook. The company faced trademark lawsuits in the past, including those filed by investment firm Metacapital and virtual-reality company MetaX. Moreover, Meta settled another lawsuit concerning its new infinity-symbol logo. These past challenges indicate the complexity and potential risks involved in major rebranding efforts within the tech industry.

Trademark attorney Douglas Masters opined that Twitter’s protection for its new “X” logo may be limited due to the difficulty in safeguarding a single letter, especially one as widely used commercially as “X.” The simplicity of Twitter’s stylized black-and-white version of the letter may also limit its distinctive features, further narrowing the scope of protection for the logo.



Even if Elon Musk succeeds in changing the name to “X,” there is a possibility that other companies may stake their claims to the letter “X” for their products or services. Such scenarios could result in additional legal disputes and require Twitter to defend its rebranding efforts continuously.

Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as “X” has introduced a host of legal challenges stemming from existing “X” trademarks held by major companies like Meta and Microsoft. As the rebranding unfolds, it is evident that Twitter will face potential legal disputes and may need to navigate carefully through the complexities of trademark infringement and protection. While the new “X” logo may not enjoy broad protection due to its simplicity, Twitter will undoubtedly need to stay vigilant in safeguarding its new brand identity amidst the competitive and legally intricate tech landscape.

