Littler Law Firm Welcomes EEOC Chief Counsel to Navigate AI’s Growing Impact and Employment Law

Littler Mendelson, a renowned labor and employment law firm, made a significant announcement on Monday, revealing the addition of Bradford Kelley to their team. Kelley brings a wealth of expertise, having served as the chief counsel to Commissioner Keith Sonderling at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) since 2020. With his extensive knowledge of federal employment anti-discrimination laws and the EEOC’s groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence and Algorithmic Fairness Initiative, which ensures AI’s compliance with civil rights laws, Kelley’s presence is expected to bolster Littler’s capabilities significantly. He joins the firm as a shareholder in their Washington, D.C. office, marking a new chapter in his illustrious legal career.



During his tenure at the EEOC, Kelley played a pivotal role in advising Commissioner Sonderling on complex legal matters surrounding employment discrimination and the application of AI in the workplace. As AI adoption in human resource and management practices surges, companies face heightened scrutiny on utilizing this technology in hiring and other employment contexts. Kelley’s keen insights into the legal implications of AI implementation will be invaluable to Littler’s clients as they navigate this evolving landscape.



Littler Mendelson has been actively monitoring the growing trend of AI adoption among employers. In a survey conducted in May 2023, the firm found that an increasing number of organizations are turning to AI solutions in their HR and management operations. This shift has prompted closer examination of AI’s impact on employment practices and raised the demand for comprehensive legal counsel to ensure compliance with relevant regulations.



Littler’s president Erin Webber expressed her enthusiasm for Kelley’s addition to the team and highlighted the value he brings to the firm and its clients. She stated, “His guidance will be invaluable to our clients, both from a regulatory compliance standpoint and in understanding how AI is impacting many facets of the workplace and employment law.”

For Kelley, the decision to join Littler comes at a time of rising importance for AI in the legal landscape. The ever-increasing integration of technology in various industries has created a demand for legal professionals well-versed in emerging technologies like AI. His move to private practice aligns perfectly with this demand, and at Littler, Kelley plans to develop a broad-based practice leveraging his comprehensive legal background.



Kelley’s journey into emerging technologies traces back to his time as an infantry and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, just before he pursued a legal career. Serving during the Iraq war exposed him to cutting-edge military technologies, sparking his interest in understanding how technology influences society. This passion for technological advancements eventually led him to the forefront of AI and its profound implications for employment law.



Before his tenure at the EEOC, Kelley was a policy advisor with the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor. In this role, he worked on crucial matters related to the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act, gaining valuable experience that complements his AI and employment law expertise.



With over 1,700 attorneys worldwide, Littler Mendelson is well-positioned to provide top-tier legal services to clients seeking guidance on the evolving AI landscape and its effects on employment practices. As the adoption of AI continues to reshape workplaces and HR strategies, having a seasoned expert like Kelley on their team strengthens the firm’s ability to navigate the intricate legal challenges that arise.



As businesses grapple with the implications of AI on hiring, employee management, and workplace policies, Kelley’s multifaceted expertise is set to become a valuable asset. His presence at Littler Mendelson enhances the firm’s reputation as a leading labor and employment law practice and cements its commitment to staying at the forefront of cutting-edge legal developments in the digital era.



