Winston Expands Miami Team with Top Partners from Baker McKenzie
Winston & Strawn, a Chicago-founded U.S. law firm, continues its remarkable growth in Miami, recently adding two distinguished partners to its tax practice. The firm’s expansion in Florida has been impressive, increasing five-fold since its launch in May 2022.

The new partners, Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Winston & Strawn. Having practiced together for over a decade, they come with a solid track record, most recently at the renowned global law firm, Baker McKenzie. Prior to their tenure at Baker McKenzie, they also worked together at Miami-based law firm Bilzin Sumberg, as well as at the reputable Big Four accounting firm KPMG, and law firm Holland & Knight.

At Winston & Strawn, Rubinger and LePree will focus on advising private equity firms, investment funds, and various corporate clients on intricate tax matters. Their expertise extends to guiding clients through the complex tax implications of investments within and outside the United States.

  
See also: Winston & Strawn LLP Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Three New Partners

Winston & Strawn’s Miami journey commenced last year when they entered the market with six talented lawyers from prominent firms such as Jones Day, Greenberg Traurig, and Hunton Andrews Kurth. Now, the firm boasts an impressive roster of over 30 lawyers in Miami, a testament to their rapid and successful growth.

The addition of Rubinger and LePree is seen as a strategic move for the firm’s tax practice, further solidifying its position as a prominent player in the Miami legal landscape. LePree acknowledged that Winston & Strawn’s existing client base perfectly complements their practice, with a specific emphasis on serving large, privately held companies. The partners are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and anticipate seamless collaboration with the firm’s dynamic team.

While the recent transition to Winston & Strawn marks a significant milestone in their careers, Rubinger and LePree remain tight-lipped about the details of their clientele at Baker McKenzie. However, LePree confidently expressed her belief that all of their clients will be making the move to Winston & Strawn with them, a clear indication of the trust and loyalty they have fostered throughout their careers.



Scott Brandman, the managing partner of Baker McKenzie’s New York and Miami offices, extended gratitude to Rubinger and LePree for their valuable contributions to the firm. He acknowledged that Winston & Strawn’s Miami office has flourished and serves as a pivotal connection point between the U.S. and key commercial centers across Latin America.

As Winston & Strawn continues to expand its presence in Miami, it remains committed to providing top-notch legal services to its growing client base. With the addition of Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree, the firm is well-positioned to further bolster its tax practice and address the diverse needs of its corporate clientele.

