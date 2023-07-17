Breaking News

Winston & Strawn LLP Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Three New Partners
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Winston & Strawn LLP, a renowned law firm, has recently made a significant announcement regarding the expansion of its Washington, D.C. office and Litigation Department. The firm proudly welcomes three accomplished partners, Scott Border, Daniel Chaudoin, and Caitlin Mandel, who bring their extensive expertise and experience to enhance their capabilities in various practice areas.

Scott Border, Intellectual Property Practice

Scott Border joins Winston & Strawn‘s Intellectual Property Practice, focusing primarily on intellectual property litigation at both the trial and appellate levels. With a profound understanding of diverse high-technology fields such as consumer electronics, software, and wireless communications, Scott has successfully assisted numerous companies in navigating complex intellectual property disputes. Moreover, he possesses a wealth of experience representing clients in intricate administrative proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Scott’s remarkable track record includes handling over one hundred inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Notably, before his legal career, Scott served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy, gaining valuable experience as an electrical engineering officer and navigator.

See also: Winston & Strawn Enhances Chicago Presence with Addition of Capital Markets Partner Keerthika Subramanian

  
What
Where


Caitlin Mandel joins Winston & Strawn

Joining Winston & Strawn’s Government Investigations, Enforcement, and Compliance Practice, Daniel Chaudoin and Caitlin Mandel specialize in defending major financial institutions, public companies, and senior executives facing investigations by prominent regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FINRA, the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Both partners possess substantial experience conducting sensitive internal investigations and providing strategic advice to clients regarding interactions with regulatory bodies like the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board. Their notable accomplishments include negotiating a favorable resolution for the SEC’s first enforcement action against a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), leading to its successful merger completion. Additionally, they successfully negotiated the largest settlement in the history of the CFPB and conducted a comprehensive internal investigation into a client’s mortgage servicing practices, resulting in the closure of a protracted CFPB investigation.

Dan Chaudoin, new Winston & Strawn partner

With an impressive background at the SEC, Dan Chaudoin previously served as the Assistant Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. In this role, he led a team of attorneys in investigating and litigating cases involving various acts such as the Securities Act, the Securities Exchange Act, the Investment Advisers Act, the Investment Company Act, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. On the other hand, Caitlin Mandel has gained extensive experience advising clients on regulatory compliance matters, making her a valuable asset to the firm’s clients.

In a joint statement, Dan and Caitlin expressed their honor in joining Winston & Strawn and contributing to the firm’s remarkable growth in the Washington, D.C. office. They commended the talented team of lawyers at the office, emphasizing their ability to provide robust representation to clients facing government oversight and complex regulatory challenges. Both partners firmly believe that their expertise will further strengthen the practice’s capabilities and expand the range of legal services offered by the Washington, D.C. office.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




This latest addition of partners further reinforces the growth trajectory of Winston & Strawn‘s Washington, D.C. office. In recent months, the office has welcomed several notable additions, including Claudine Chen-Young as a Structure Finance Partner, Lawrence Block, Elizabeth Leavy, and Lawrence Sher as Government Contracts Partners, and David Bornn (based in the U.S. Virgin Islands) as Maritime & Admiralty Of Counsel.

Chairman Tom Fitzgerald affirmed the firm’s commitment to strategic growth in Washington, D.C., recognizing the importance of providing clients with zealous representation across diverse areas of law. He expressed confidence that the extensive accomplishments of Scott, Dan, and Caitlin would ensure that Winston & Strawn continues to offer knowledgeable counsel capable of crafting practical solutions to clients’ legal challenges.



The addition of these highly skilled partners reaffirms Winston & Strawn’s dedication to providing exceptional legal services and reinforces their position as a leader in the legal industry. With their combined expertise, the firm is poised to deliver outstanding results and meet the evolving needs of their clients in the Washington, D.C. region and beyond.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Need experienced paralegal in exciting civil litigation and bankruptcy support . Competitive salary

USA-TX-Amarillo

Hands-on business,civil and bankruptcy litigation support with the attorney and two other paralegals...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
36
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
69
Biglaw

Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
33
Breaking News

Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
60
Legal News

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
54
Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
37
Legal Technology News

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
Controversial Altercation Between Attorneys Shakes Trial, Potentially Leading to Mistrial
32
Lawyers

Controversial Altercation Between Attorneys Shakes Trial, Potentially Leading to Mistrial
Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
78
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
38
Legal News

Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home
34
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top