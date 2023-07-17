Winston & Strawn LLP Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Three New Partners

Winston & Strawn LLP, a renowned law firm, has recently made a significant announcement regarding the expansion of its Washington, D.C. office and Litigation Department. The firm proudly welcomes three accomplished partners, Scott Border, Daniel Chaudoin, and Caitlin Mandel, who bring their extensive expertise and experience to enhance their capabilities in various practice areas.



Scott Border, Intellectual Property Practice

Scott Border joins Winston & Strawn‘s Intellectual Property Practice, focusing primarily on intellectual property litigation at both the trial and appellate levels. With a profound understanding of diverse high-technology fields such as consumer electronics, software, and wireless communications, Scott has successfully assisted numerous companies in navigating complex intellectual property disputes. Moreover, he possesses a wealth of experience representing clients in intricate administrative proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Scott’s remarkable track record includes handling over one hundred inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Notably, before his legal career, Scott served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy, gaining valuable experience as an electrical engineering officer and navigator.



Caitlin Mandel joins Winston & Strawn

Joining Winston & Strawn’s Government Investigations, Enforcement, and Compliance Practice, Daniel Chaudoin and Caitlin Mandel specialize in defending major financial institutions, public companies, and senior executives facing investigations by prominent regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FINRA, the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Both partners possess substantial experience conducting sensitive internal investigations and providing strategic advice to clients regarding interactions with regulatory bodies like the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board. Their notable accomplishments include negotiating a favorable resolution for the SEC’s first enforcement action against a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), leading to its successful merger completion. Additionally, they successfully negotiated the largest settlement in the history of the CFPB and conducted a comprehensive internal investigation into a client’s mortgage servicing practices, resulting in the closure of a protracted CFPB investigation.



Dan Chaudoin, new Winston & Strawn partner

With an impressive background at the SEC, Dan Chaudoin previously served as the Assistant Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. In this role, he led a team of attorneys in investigating and litigating cases involving various acts such as the Securities Act, the Securities Exchange Act, the Investment Advisers Act, the Investment Company Act, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. On the other hand, Caitlin Mandel has gained extensive experience advising clients on regulatory compliance matters, making her a valuable asset to the firm’s clients.



In a joint statement, Dan and Caitlin expressed their honor in joining Winston & Strawn and contributing to the firm’s remarkable growth in the Washington, D.C. office. They commended the talented team of lawyers at the office, emphasizing their ability to provide robust representation to clients facing government oversight and complex regulatory challenges. Both partners firmly believe that their expertise will further strengthen the practice’s capabilities and expand the range of legal services offered by the Washington, D.C. office.



This latest addition of partners further reinforces the growth trajectory of Winston & Strawn‘s Washington, D.C. office. In recent months, the office has welcomed several notable additions, including Claudine Chen-Young as a Structure Finance Partner, Lawrence Block, Elizabeth Leavy, and Lawrence Sher as Government Contracts Partners, and David Bornn (based in the U.S. Virgin Islands) as Maritime & Admiralty Of Counsel.



Chairman Tom Fitzgerald affirmed the firm’s commitment to strategic growth in Washington, D.C., recognizing the importance of providing clients with zealous representation across diverse areas of law. He expressed confidence that the extensive accomplishments of Scott, Dan, and Caitlin would ensure that Winston & Strawn continues to offer knowledgeable counsel capable of crafting practical solutions to clients’ legal challenges.



The addition of these highly skilled partners reaffirms Winston & Strawn’s dedication to providing exceptional legal services and reinforces their position as a leader in the legal industry. With their combined expertise, the firm is poised to deliver outstanding results and meet the evolving needs of their clients in the Washington, D.C. region and beyond.



