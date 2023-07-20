Holland & Knight Expands in Boston with New Real Estate Team Acquisition

Holland & Knight, a prominent law firm with its roots in Florida, recently significantly expanded its real estate practice in Boston by adding five attorneys, including two partners, from Seyfarth Shaw. With this latest addition, Holland & Knight’s Boston office now boasts a strong team of approximately 140 lawyers.



The newly added group, led by partners Julie Connelly and Annie Malo, represents major national retailers and provides expert advice on volume leasing and real estate purchasing matters. Their expertise and track record of successful client representation make them a valuable asset to Holland & Knight’s growing real estate practice.



Julie Connelly expressed her enthusiasm about joining Holland & Knight, citing the firm’s consistent growth across the United States as a major draw for the team. She emphasized that Holland & Knight’s slightly larger size offers a different level of resources, which aligns perfectly with their goals and enhances the support they can provide to their clients.



This strategic move is not the first time Holland & Knight has bolstered its legal ranks. In the previous month, the firm welcomed three partners from McGuireWoods, expanding their presence in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Holland & Knight combined forces with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, a reputable Nashville-based firm, adding around 280 attorneys to its ranks, including several experienced real estate lawyers.

The team from Seyfarth Shaw comes with a solid client base, and they are bringing their clients with them to Holland & Knight. Although Julie Connelly refrained from disclosing specific names, it is evident that the team’s clientele contributes to the firm’s continued growth and strengthens its position in the competitive legal market.



As expected, Seyfarth Shaw, the firm from which the attorneys are departing, has not remained silent on this development. However, as of now, the firm has not released any official comments or statements in response to the departure of the legal team.



Holland & Knight’s expansion efforts have not gone unnoticed, as the legal industry continues to take note of their strategic acquisitions and growth. The firm’s steady increase in size and capabilities showcases their commitment to meeting client needs and delivering high-quality legal services across various practice areas.



Holland & Knight’s real estate practice, in particular, has been on an upward trajectory, with the addition of experienced attorneys from Seyfarth Shaw adding more depth and expertise. With their proficiency in advising major national retailers on complex leasing and real estate matters, the new attorneys are expected to immediately impact the firm’s capabilities and client offerings.

Holland & Knight‘s recent expansion in Boston with the addition of five attorneys, including partners Julie Connelly and Annie Malo, marks another significant milestone in the firm’s growth journey. Their consistent expansion across the U.S. and strategic mergers have positioned them as a leading force in the legal industry. As the new team settles into their roles, Holland & Knight’s real estate practice is poised to provide even more robust legal support to its clients, further solidifying the firm’s reputation as a go-to destination for legal services.

