Fisher Phillips Expands Los Angeles Office with Addition of Litigator Landon R. Schwob

Fisher Phillips, a renowned labor and employment law firm specializing in employer representation, announces the addition of Landon R. Schwob as a partner in their Los Angeles office. With over a decade of litigation experience, Schwob joins the firm after serving as a member of the National Trial Team at one of the nation’s prominent labor and employment law firms. Known for his exceptional skills as a first-chair trial attorney, Schwob has successfully handled various litigation phases before judges, juries, arbitrators, and administrative agencies. He is licensed to practice in multiple jurisdictions across the country. Schwob’s practice primarily focuses on representing employers in a broad spectrum of workplace disputes, ranging from individual harassment and discrimination claims to complex wage and hour class actions and California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) matters.



Todd Scherwin, Regional Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips‘ Los Angeles office, expressed his excitement about Schwob joining the firm, stating, “Landon is a trial lawyer with extensive experience handling class action and PAGA matters, and we are thrilled to welcome a national litigator of his caliber to our platform. He brings strong first chair trial experience that will complement our talented bench of litigators across the country and here in California.”



Schwob also expressed his enthusiasm about joining Fisher Phillips, praising the firm’s reputation for collaborating with companies to resolve intricate workplace disputes. He stated, “Fisher Phillips‘ litigators have a great reputation for partnering with companies to solve their most complex workplace disputes. I’m looking forward to this business-minded approach and making my litigation experience part of the breadth and depth of what the Los Angeles office has to offer to employers both here in Southern California and throughout the rest of the country.”



Schwob earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Pepperdine University School of Law, where he excelled as a Senior Staff Member in the prestigious Pepperdine Dispute Resolution Law Journal. Additionally, during his time in law school, Schwob served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable James C. Mahan of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

With Schwab’s addition to its legal team, Fisher Phillips strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive and robust representation to employers. The firm has built a solid reputation for its strategic and proactive approach to labor and employment law matters. Fisher Phillips‘ attorneys are renowned for their deep understanding of the complex legal landscape and their commitment to protecting the best interests of their clients.

Fisher Phillips‘ commitment to delivering exceptional legal services remains unwavering. The addition of Landon R. Schwob further reinforces the firm’s dedication to providing top-notch representation in labor and employment law. Clients can trust in Fisher Phillips’ expertise, knowing that their interests are safeguarded by a team of highly skilled and experienced attorneys. With Fisher Phillips‘ continued commitment to excellence, employers can rely on their legal expertise to navigate the intricate landscape of labor and employment law with confidence.

