Biglaw

Fisher Phillips Expands Los Angeles Office with Addition of Litigator Landon R. Schwob
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Fisher Phillips, a renowned labor and employment law firm specializing in employer representation, announces the addition of Landon R. Schwob as a partner in their Los Angeles office. With over a decade of litigation experience, Schwob joins the firm after serving as a member of the National Trial Team at one of the nation’s prominent labor and employment law firms. Known for his exceptional skills as a first-chair trial attorney, Schwob has successfully handled various litigation phases before judges, juries, arbitrators, and administrative agencies. He is licensed to practice in multiple jurisdictions across the country. Schwob’s practice primarily focuses on representing employers in a broad spectrum of workplace disputes, ranging from individual harassment and discrimination claims to complex wage and hour class actions and California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) matters.

Todd Scherwin, Regional Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips‘ Los Angeles office, expressed his excitement about Schwob joining the firm, stating, “Landon is a trial lawyer with extensive experience handling class action and PAGA matters, and we are thrilled to welcome a national litigator of his caliber to our platform. He brings strong first chair trial experience that will complement our talented bench of litigators across the country and here in California.”

Schwob also expressed his enthusiasm about joining Fisher Phillips, praising the firm’s reputation for collaborating with companies to resolve intricate workplace disputes. He stated, “Fisher Phillips‘ litigators have a great reputation for partnering with companies to solve their most complex workplace disputes. I’m looking forward to this business-minded approach and making my litigation experience part of the breadth and depth of what the Los Angeles office has to offer to employers both here in Southern California and throughout the rest of the country.”

  
What
Where


Schwob earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Pepperdine University School of Law, where he excelled as a Senior Staff Member in the prestigious Pepperdine Dispute Resolution Law Journal. Additionally, during his time in law school, Schwob served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable James C. Mahan of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

Build the team of your dreams – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

With Schwab’s addition to its legal team, Fisher Phillips strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive and robust representation to employers. The firm has built a solid reputation for its strategic and proactive approach to labor and employment law matters. Fisher Phillips‘ attorneys are renowned for their deep understanding of the complex legal landscape and their commitment to protecting the best interests of their clients.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Fisher Phillips‘ commitment to delivering exceptional legal services remains unwavering. The addition of Landon R. Schwob further reinforces the firm’s dedication to providing top-notch representation in labor and employment law. Clients can trust in Fisher Phillips’ expertise, knowing that their interests are safeguarded by a team of highly skilled and experienced attorneys. With Fisher Phillips‘ continued commitment to excellence, employers can rely on their legal expertise to navigate the intricate landscape of labor and employment law with confidence.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Secretary

USA-CA-San Diego

About the Position Under general supervision, performs complex and specialized trial litigation sec...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Dallas

Description: Cook Keith & Davis, formerly Darrell W. Cook & Associates, is looking for a tenaciou...

Apply now

Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Kaye Bender Rembaum P.L. has a satellite office located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL The Firm is see...

Apply now

Attorney - Family Law

USA-CA-Santa Rosa

Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz seek an experienced family law attorney to join our tea...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
39
Legal News

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
51
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
81
Biglaw

Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
36
Breaking News

Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
65
Legal News

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
55
Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
40
Biglaw

Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
38
Legal Technology News

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
Controversial Altercation Between Attorneys Shakes Trial, Potentially Leading to Mistrial
35
Lawyers

Controversial Altercation Between Attorneys Shakes Trial, Potentially Leading to Mistrial
Another Prominent BigLaw Firm Implements 4-Day In-Office Workweek Policy
33
Breaking News

Another Prominent BigLaw Firm Implements 4-Day In-Office Workweek Policy

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top