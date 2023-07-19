Legally Loco!

A lawyer e-mailed a client: “Dear Jennifer: Thought I saw you on the street the other day. Crossed over to say hello, but it wasn’t you, so I went back. One tenth of an hour: $30.” 😆😆
A lawyer e-mailed a client: “Dear Jennifer: Thought I saw you on the street the other day. Crossed over to say hello, but it wasn’t you, so I went back. One tenth of an hour: $30.” 😆😆
USA-CA-San Diego
USA-TX-Dallas
Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens
USA-CA-Santa Rosa
USA-FL-Orlando
Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.
USA-PA-Philadelphia
Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...
USA-NY-Rochester
Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...
Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]read more