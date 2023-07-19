Law Students

Top Law Schools Providing Extensive Tuition Assistance (2022-2023)
Law school education is notorious for its hefty price tag. U.S. News data reveals that, on average, students paid $52,325 in tuition and fees at private law schools during the 2022-2023 academic year. Public law schools offered a relatively more affordable option, with in-state students paying an average of $26,917, while out-of-state students paid around $40,056. This often leaves graduates burdened with substantial debt.

To alleviate the burden of high tuition costs, law schools allocate grant money on a case-by-case basis. While the amount awarded varies, certain schools are renowned for their generous financial aid packages, particularly for their most promising recruits. These institutions go above and beyond to ensure that students receive substantial grants to cover a significant portion of their tuition expenses.

U.S. News has compiled the law schools that provide the highest percentage of full-time students with grants covering at least half their tuition costs. These institutions stand out for their commitment to supporting students financially and helping them avoid excessive debt. While the rankings are based on the 2022-2023 academic year, it’s essential to note that circumstances may have changed for the subsequent academic year.

  
Below are some of the institutions providing generous grants that cover a significant portion of tuition costs.

Loyola University Chicago (IL)

  • Tuition and fees: $53,156
  • Percentage of recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2022-2023): 65%
  • Median grant: $31,000

DePaul University (IL)

  • Tuition and fees: $51,132 per year
  • Percentage of recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2022-2023): 65%
  • Median grant: $30,000

Washington and Lee University (VA)



  • Tuition and fees: $54,460 per year
  • Percentage of recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2022-2023): 64%
  • Median grant: $35,000

University of Southern California (Gould)

  • Tuition and fees: $73,998 per year
  • Percentage of recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2022-2023): 72%
  • Median grant: $40,000

Case Western Reserve University (OH)

  • Tuition and fees: $58,808 per year
  • Percentage of recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2022-2023): 80%
  • Median grant: $40,000

With the rising cost of legal education, it is encouraging to see some law schools prioritizing financial support for their students. These institutions have demonstrated their dedication to helping students manage their tuition expenses effectively. By providing substantial grants, they pave the way for a brighter future for aspiring legal professionals, where financial constraints do not limit their potential.

See the full list here.

