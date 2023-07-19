Debevoise & Plimpton Expands San Francisco Office with Two Litigation Partners

Debevoise & Plimpton, a distinguished law firm founded in New York, recently announced the addition of two highly skilled litigation partners to its San Francisco office. The firm’s expansion aims to bolster its capabilities and better serve clients in the Bay Area.



One newly hired partner is Abraham Tabaie, who joins Debevoise’s commercial litigation group from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Tabaie brings extensive experience representing clients in commercial business litigation, with a focus on technology, real estate, venture funds, and financial services. His expertise will further enhance Debevoise’s ability to handle complex litigation matters.



The other partner joining Debevoise’s San Francisco office is Josh Cohen, formerly a partner at Clarence & Dyer, a smaller law firm based in San Francisco. Cohen will be valuable to Debevoise’s white-collar and regulatory defense group. His practice involves advising companies and corporate executives on criminal and regulatory matters. Cohen is also adept at handling class actions, shareholder derivative suits, and antitrust cases. With his diverse skill set, Cohen strengthens Debevoise’s capabilities in handling a broad range of legal challenges faced by clients.



Debevoise initially opened its San Francisco office in March 2021 to better serve its West Coast clients, including industry giants like PayPal and Robinhood. The firm recognized the strong demand for legal services in the Bay Area, particularly from technology and asset management clients. Peter Furci, the presiding partner at Debevoise, expressed the firm’s commitment to meeting the litigation needs of its clients in California. He described the two new hires as exceptional lawyers with deep local roots and expansive skill sets, emphasizing their ability to provide effective representation for clients in the region.

This recent expansion is not the first time Debevoise has looked to Skadden for talent in its San Francisco office. In March 2022, the firm hired John Neukom, who served as the global intellectual property litigation practice co-head at Skadden. Neukom’s addition further strengthened Debevoise’s capabilities in intellectual property litigation, highlighting the firm’s strategic approach to recruiting top-tier legal professionals.



The announcement of Tabaie’s hiring received praise from Jack DiCanio, the head of litigation in Skadden’s Palo Alto office and co-head of the firm’s West Coast litigation practice. DiCanio commended Tabaie as a highly skilled lawyer and expressed Skadden’s support for his transition to Debevoise.



Debevoise & Plimpton‘s expansion in San Francisco reflects its commitment to providing excellent legal services to clients in the Bay Area. By bringing in experienced litigation partners like Tabaie and Cohen, the firm enhances its ability to handle a wide range of legal matters, including commercial business litigation, white-collar defense, and regulatory disputes. With a strong focus on client needs and a talented team of attorneys, Debevoise continues to establish itself as a leading law firm in San Francisco’s competitive legal landscape.



