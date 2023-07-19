Ohio Public Interest Lawyer Confirmed by US Senate for Federal Appeals Court

The U.S. Senate has approved Rachel Bloomekatz, an Ohio public interest lawyer, as the latest nominee of President Joe Biden to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The confirmation vote, which took place on Tuesday, resulted in a 50-48 outcome that largely followed party lines. The appointment of Bloomekatz to the Cincinnati-based appeals court comes as Senate Democrats strive to confirm judges before an upcoming recess scheduled for next month.



Describing Bloomekatz as “an accomplished litigator who has dedicated her career to the pursuit of equal justice for all,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer commended her during a session on Tuesday. Bloomekatz has an impressive track record, launching her own public interest law firm, Bloomekatz Law, in Ohio in 2019. Her work primarily revolves around representing consumers, workers, and voters in appellate cases. Furthermore, she served as Ohio counsel for President Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.



However, Bloomekatz faced scrutiny from Republican senators during a hearing last year concerning her involvement with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. Her work alongside the organization’s lawyers involved defending gun safety ordinances and challenging an Ohio school district’s decision to arm teachers. Republican senators inquired about her stance on the Second Amendment and whether she supported gun policies favored by Democrats. Bloomekatz declined to express her personal views, deeming it inappropriate for a judicial nominee, but assured that she would abide by the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court on gun rights.



Following the hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on Bloomekatz’s nomination, with party lines dividing the decision. In the recent confirmation vote, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin joined Senate Republicans in opposing Bloomekatz’s appointment. Despite the opposition, Bloomekatz’s confirmation marks the third successful nomination by President Biden to the 6th Circuit. However, it is worth noting that the court is still predominantly comprised of judges appointed by Republican presidents, as former President Donald Trump appointed six judges to the court during his tenure.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently made headlines for its ruling upholding a Tennessee law that prohibits certain medical treatments for transgender minors. As for Bloomekatz’s background, she previously served as a law clerk to former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. In addition, she has gained experience working at prominent law firms such as Washington, D.C.-based Gupta Wessler, which specializes in appellate litigation on behalf of plaintiffs, and global law firm Jones Day.



Rachel Bloomekatz’s confirmation as a federal appeals court judge by the U.S. Senate highlights her accomplished career as an Ohio public interest lawyer. With a strong commitment to equal justice, she has garnered recognition for her appellate work representing consumers, workers, and voters. While facing questions regarding her stance on gun policies during the nomination process, Bloomekatz emphasized her commitment to following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions. As the 6th Circuit continues to shape the legal landscape, Bloomekatz’s appointment adds a new perspective to a court previously dominated by judges appointed by Republican presidents.



