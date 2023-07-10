Breaking News

Winston & Strawn Enhances Chicago Presence with Addition of Keerthika Subramanian
Winston & Strawn LLP, a renowned international law firm with a strong presence in the legal industry, announced today the addition of Keerthika Subramanian as a partner in the Transactions Department and a member of the Capital Markets Practice at its Chicago office. Keerthika brings a wealth of experience and expertise in capital markets, having successfully managed numerous complex matters for a diverse range of public and private companies.

Keerthika Subramanian, new Transactions Department partner for Winston & Strawn LLP – Chicago Office

With a primary focus on capital markets, Keerthika has a proven track record in handling various intricate transactions. Her experience spans debt and equity offerings, debt restructurings, deSPAC transactions, as well as expertise in disclosure and corporate governance matters. This breadth of experience allows Keerthika to navigate the legal landscape effectively and provide valuable insights to clients representing diverse industries such as consumer goods, financial services, and life sciences.

Keerthika expressed her enthusiasm about joining Winston & Strawn, stating, “The continuing growth and strong reputation of Winston’s transactional capabilities make this firm an exciting place to be. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and applying my experience to helping Winston’s capital markets clients structure effective transactions that allow them to achieve their business goals.” Her dedication to client relationships and technical proficiency positions her well to handle large, intricate deals and provide tailored solutions for clients seeking growth opportunities in challenging economic environments.

  
Commenting on the appointment, Cardelle Spangler, the Managing Partner of Winston & Strawn‘s Chicago office, highlighted the significance of Keerthika’s expertise in today’s financial landscape. Spangler noted, “Despite today’s economic uncertainties, companies continue to seek meaningful financial and growth opportunities by leveraging equity and debt. Keerthika has a keen understanding of this fact, and her proven experience will enable our clients to pursue investments that sustain the vibrancy of our capital markets.” Keerthika’s arrival strengthens Winston & Strawn’s position as a leading provider of transactional legal services, equipping clients with the necessary support to navigate complex financial transactions and achieve their business objectives.

Tom Fitzgerald, the Chairman of Winston & Strawn, emphasized the value Keerthika brings to the firm and its clients. Fitzgerald stated, “Keerthika is a welcome addition to the Chicago office and to the firm’s transactions team. Her demonstrated success in managing complex matters for important industry players makes her a valuable asset to the firm and the diverse businesses we serve.” Keerthika’s appointment further enhances Winston & Strawn’s reputation as a trusted partner for businesses across industries, known for delivering comprehensive legal services tailored to their specific needs.

Winston & Strawn LLP operates as an international law firm with a global footprint. With offices spanning across North America, South America, Asia, and Europe, the firm is well-positioned to provide clients with comprehensive legal support on a global scale. The addition of Keerthika Subramanian further bolsters Winston & Strawn’s capabilities, allowing the firm to continue delivering high-quality legal services to its clients worldwide.

