Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
Myong J. Joun, a distinguished alumnus of Suffolk Law School, has been confirmed by the US Senate to serve as a judge on the US District Court of Massachusetts. Joun’s remarkable journey from childhood homelessness to achieving academic excellence while working full-time has shaped his commitment to justice. As the first Asian-American man appointed to the federal bench in Massachusetts, his confirmation is a significant milestone.

President Biden nominated Joun in July 2022, recognizing his exceptional qualifications and dedication to the legal profession. Following rigorous confirmation hearings, Joun’s nomination received warm endorsements from US Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, further solidifying his credentials.

Senator Markey hailed Joun as a “trailblazer” and praised his uniquely American story of overcoming adversity. Markey emphasized Joun’s unwavering devotion to assisting individuals who face language, financial, or educational barriers in navigating the legal system. Senator Warren also commended Joun’s experience as an associate justice on the Boston Municipal Court (BMC) since 2014. She highlighted his firsthand understanding of the challenges encountered by individuals seeking justice and expressed confidence in his ability to make a positive impact.

  
Joun’s legal career extends beyond his tenure at the BMC. Before his appointment, he served as an attorney at Howard Friedman, PC, from 1999 to 2007, where he handled civil rights cases in federal court. Notably, Joun successfully litigated Mack v. Suffolk County, a case that resulted in a $10 million settlement on behalf of a class of approximately 5,400 women detainees who were subjected to illegal strip searches.

His dedication to public service extends beyond the courtroom. Joun, a veteran of the US Army and the Massachusetts National Guard, exemplifies a commitment to serving his country and community. He has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and a passion for helping those in need.

Judge Joun’s confirmation represents the third time in recent years that a Suffolk Law graduate has been appointed to a federal judgeship. Joining the ranks of US District Judge Mary McElroy, JD ’92, and Circuit Judge Gustavo GelpÃ­, Jr., JD ’91, HLLD ’06, Joun’s confirmation further highlights the caliber of legal education provided by Suffolk Law.

Working alongside Judge Joun on the BMC bench for six years, Associate Justice Serge Georges, Jr., JD ’96, HLLD ’21, attests to Joun’s exceptional qualities as a jurist. Georges praises Joun’s judicial temperament, meticulous preparation, and analytical approach. He underscores Joun’s unwavering respect for all participants in the court system and expresses confidence in his ability to excel as a federal district court judge.



Joun’s personal experiences, including his upbringing as an immigrant from South Korea and his family’s struggles with homelessness, have shaped his perspective on the law. He views the BMC as a multidimensional court where legal, social, and human issues intersect. Joun’s profound understanding of the challenges faced by individuals seeking equality and fairness before the law drives his pursuit of justice.

During his time at Suffolk Law School, Joun’s academic journey was not without obstacles. Balancing a full-time job as a regional manager for a dollar store chain and later as a paralegal/office manager, he attended evening classes from 1995 to 1999. Despite the challenges, Joun’s professors recognized his determination and supported his educational pursuits.

Joun credits retired Suffolk Law Professor Stephen Callahan for significantly influencing his career trajectory. Through Callahan’s landlord-tenant clinic in Chelsea, Joun learned the importance of prioritizing the human element in legal practice. Building connections with clients and understanding their underlying issues beyond the immediate legal concerns has contributed to Joun’s success in achieving favorable outcomes.

As a testament to his commitment to the next generation of legal professionals, Joun continues to hire Suffolk Law student interns. Drawing from his personal experiences, he encourages shy students to step outside their comfort zones and embrace trial work.

Reflecting on his time at Suffolk Law, Joun acknowledges the institution’s exceptional ability to instill a sense of obligation to give back to the community. He credits Suffolk Law with equipping working individuals with the skills needed to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Judge Myong J. Joun’s confirmation to the US District Court of Massachusetts signifies a significant milestone in his distinguished career. With his unwavering commitment to justice, a wealth of experience, and profound understanding of the challenges faced by individuals seeking legal assistance, Joun is poised to make a lasting impact on the federal bench.

