Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

What happened to the banker who went to lawÂ school?

Now sheâ€™s a loan shark.

  
What
Where


Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Need experienced paralegal in exciting civil litigation and bankruptcy support . Competitive salary

USA-TX-Amarillo

Hands-on business,civil and bankruptcy litigation support with the attorney and two other paralegals...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
36
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
69
Biglaw

Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
33
Breaking News

Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
60
Legal News

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
54
Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
37
Legal Technology News

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
Controversial Altercation Between Attorneys Shakes Trial, Potentially Leading to Mistrial
32
Lawyers

Controversial Altercation Between Attorneys Shakes Trial, Potentially Leading to Mistrial
Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
78
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
38
Legal News

Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home
34
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top