Tips for Making Informed Choices in Law School Class Selection

Choosing the right law school classes is a crucial aspect of your legal education. While the first-year curriculum is typically standardized across most law schools, providing a foundation in subjects like Civil Procedure, Contracts, Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, Torts, Property, and legal writing and research, selecting classes in the subsequent years requires careful consideration. If you find yourself overwhelmed by the available options, here are eight tips to help you choose your law school classes wisely.



Familiarize yourself with your requirements

It’s important to be aware of your school’s list of required courses from the beginning. Regularly checking your school’s requirements allows you to plan your course selection accordingly. Aim to take some required courses each semester to ensure you make progress toward fulfilling your graduation requirements without unnecessary stress in your final year.



Don’t forget the “bar courses”



During your second or third year, make sure to take courses such as Evidence and Business Organizations (sometimes known as Corporations, Agency, and Partnership). These subjects will be tested on the NextGen bar exam, set to be administered for the first time in 2026, as well as the Uniform Bar Exam. Learning these topics in law school will provide a solid foundation, making bar preparation more manageable and boosting your confidence during the exam.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Follow your interests



Law school offers a unique opportunity to explore a variety of legal subjects. Even if a particular subject may not align with your intended career path, consider taking a class in that area if it interests you. It can be intellectually stimulating and may broaden your perspective, providing a well-rounded legal education.

Your legal career is important to us. Start your job search with BCG Attorney Search today!

Seek advice from 3Ls and alumni



Engage with current law students in their final year and alumni to gain valuable insights into the course selection process. They can provide recommendations beyond individual classes, such as when to take certain courses or guidance on managing workload. Moreover, they can offer valuable information about professors’ teaching styles, classroom expectations, and assignment structures, helping you make informed decisions.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Prioritize exceptional professors



Many law schools have renowned professors known for their engaging teaching methods and ability to make even the most mundane topics interesting. When possible, consider enrolling in classes taught by these exceptional professors. Their teaching style and expertise can greatly enhance your learning experience and influence your career trajectory.



Be open to alternative credit opportunities



While law school classes are essential, there are often additional avenues to earn credits towards graduation. Explore opportunities such as clinics, internships, research credit, and other practical experiences that may or may not count towards your GPA. These alternative credit options allow you to gain hands-on legal experience in areas of interest while diversifying your educational portfolio.



Pursue interdisciplinary studies



Consider taking advantage of any interdisciplinary opportunities offered by your law school. Some institutions allow students to take classes outside the law school or participate in externship programs. These experiences can offer a fresh perspective, enabling you to approach legal studies with a broader understanding of related fields, such as business, public policy, or technology. Such interdisciplinary knowledge can prove valuable in today’s complex legal landscape.



Assess the class size and teaching format



When selecting classes, consider factors like class size and teaching format. Smaller classes often foster more interactive discussions and provide opportunities for personalized attention from professors. On the other hand, larger classes may offer a diverse range of student perspectives. Additionally, consider whether the class is lecture-based, seminar-style, or incorporates practical exercises. Identifying your preferred learning environment and teaching style can contribute to a more enriching academic experience.



Balance your workload



Maintaining a balanced workload is crucial for success in law school. While it’s important to challenge yourself, be mindful of the demands each course will place on your time and energy. Avoid overloading yourself with overly demanding classes in a single semester. Strive for a mix of challenging and manageable courses that allow you to dedicate sufficient time to each subject and maintain a healthy work-life balance.



Consider future career goals



While exploring various subjects is encouraged, it’s essential to consider your long-term career goals when selecting law school classes. If you have a specific legal field in mind, choose courses that align with that area of practice. For example, taking tax law-related courses can provide a solid foundation and relevant knowledge if you aspire to be a tax attorney. Tailoring your class selection to align with your career aspirations can be beneficial in building expertise and networking opportunities.



By following these tips, you can make informed decisions and choose your law school classes wisely. Remember to consider your requirements, prioritize bar courses, follow your interests, seek advice from peers and alumni, select exceptional professors, explore alternative credit options, embrace interdisciplinary studies, assess class size and teaching format, balance your workload, and consider your future career goals. With careful planning and thoughtful selection, you can create a well-rounded legal education that prepares you for success in your legal career.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More