Lady Gaga Exempted from $500,000 Reward Payment as Arrest Made in Stolen French Bulldogs Case

In a July 10 opinion, Judge Hollie J. Fujie of the Los Angeles Superior Court delivered a ruling denying Jennifer McBride the $500,000 reward promised by Lady Gaga for the safe return of her stolen French bulldogs. The judge invoked the unclean hands doctrine, concluding that McBride, who was arrested in connection with the theft, cannot seek to enforce the promise due to her involvement in the crime. TMZ was the first to report this development, followed by Insider and Billboard, which provided further coverage of the story.
The incident unfolded in February 2021 when Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and wounded during the theft of her beloved pets. McBride was arrested after she turned in the dogs at a local police station. Subsequently, McBride pleaded no contest to knowingly receiving stolen property and was sentenced to probation. Additionally, four other individuals were apprehended in connection with the crime, with one of them pleading no contest to attempted murder.
According to McBride’s lawsuit, Lady Gaga had promised to pay the $500,000 reward “no questions asked.” However, the pop star did not fulfill this promise, prompting McBride to seek legal recourse. In her ruling, Judge Fujie emphasized that McBride’s participation in the theft disqualified her from benefiting from her own wrongdoing. The unclean hands doctrine, which demands fairness and equity, dictates that a plaintiff cannot recover if their actions are deemed unjust, regardless of the merits of their claim.
Judge Fujie also highlighted a crucial point regarding the law regarding the receipt of stolen property. The provision allows injured parties to file civil suits for damages. However, in McBride’s case, this provision would be offset by the fact that she would be required to pay restitution to Lady Gaga, thus nullifying her potential damages claim.
Despite ruling against McBride, Judge Fujie allowed her to amend her lawsuit within a 20-day days. McBride now faces the challenge of presenting a revised claim that addresses the issues identified by the judge.
This legal development regarding the Lady Gaga dog theft case sheds light on the complexities surrounding the promised reward and the legal implications for McBride. Further updates are expected to emerge as the lawsuit progresses, offering insights into the legal battle and its potential impact on future cases involving similar circumstances.
