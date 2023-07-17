Biglaw

Akin Law Firm Strengthens International Trade Team to Navigate US Sanctions Landscape
Download PDF
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a prominent law firm, has recently made a strategic move by recruiting three international trade lawyers in Washington, D.C., from Hughes Hubbard & Reed. This development comes as U.S. law firms are responding to the Biden administration’s intensified enforcement of economic sanctions and export controls.

The trio of new partners joining Akin Gump are Ryan Fayhee, Roy Liu, and Tyler Grove. They bring extensive expertise in advising clients on matters related to sanctions, export controls, and national security reviews. Their areas of focus encompass handling internal investigations and representing clients in probes initiated by the U.S. Justice Department and other regulatory agencies.

Ryan Fayhee, one of the new partners, emphasized that the Biden administration has adopted a “heavy enforcement posture” in relation to national security issues, particularly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the increasing tensions between the United States and China. Fayhee draws from his nearly 11-year tenure at the Justice Department, including his role as a trial attorney in the National Security Division, to provide valuable insights and guidance to clients.

  
Fayhee has worked with notable clients in the past, such as the board of French cement maker Lafarge and Sweden’s Ericsson. Both companies reached criminal resolutions with the Justice Department in the previous year regarding their activities in the Middle East. Additionally, Fayhee has represented high-profile foreign detainees, including former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, currently imprisoned in Russia, and Paul Rusesabagina, the inspiration behind the movie “Hotel Rwanda,” who was released from a Rwandan prison earlier this year. His extensive experience and track record in dealing with complex legal matters make him a valuable asset to Akin Gump.

Roy Liu, the former chair of the “Greater China Practice” at Hughes Hubbard, specializes in U.S.-China trade issues. He has provided counsel to U.S. and European companies on conducting business in China, navigating the intricate legal and regulatory landscape.

Tyler Grove brings his expertise in export restrictions on semiconductors and other advanced technologies and foreign investment reviews to the Akin Gump team. His knowledge and experience in these critical areas will aid clients in navigating the complexities of international trade regulations and ensuring compliance.

The firm’s global reach, with offices in Europe and Asia, influenced the decision to join Akin Gump. The firm’s existing strengths in international trade, white-collar defense, and congressional investigations were also appealing to the newly recruited lawyers. Akin Gump’s established reputation and expansive capabilities make it an ideal platform for the partners to continue their successful legal practices.



The recruitment of these highly skilled lawyers highlights Akin Gump‘s commitment to enhancing its international trade practice in response to the evolving landscape of U.S. sanctions and export controls. By bolstering their team with top-tier talent, the firm is well-positioned to provide comprehensive and effective legal representation to clients facing complex international trade challenges.

As the Biden administration prioritizes national security concerns and intensifies its focus on enforcement actions, Akin Gump‘s strengthened team is expected to be vital in guiding clients through the intricate web of regulations, investigations, and compliance matters. The firm’s deep understanding of international trade law and the new partners’ extensive experience position Akin Gump as a trusted advisor in navigating the complex intersection of international trade, national security, and regulatory compliance.

