Controversial Altercation Between Attorneys Shakes Trial, Potentially Leading to Mistrial

Geragos & Geragos, a prominent law firm based in California, found itself in the midst of a highly unusual and controversial situation as a malpractice case ended abruptly in a mistrial. While mistrials are common in the legal world, the reason behind this mistrial has captured significant attention and raised eyebrows.



According to an attorney from Geragos & Geragos, the mistrial was allegedly the result of a physical altercation between the attorneys involved in the case. Physical altercations between lawyers are a rarity, making this incident particularly noteworthy. The alleged incident took place in the hallway outside the courtroom at the end of the day on Friday, potentially witnessed by some jurors. Alexandra Kazarian, an attorney from Geragos & Geragos, who was not present during the altercation, provided details about the incident to Law360. However, Ron A. Rosen Janfaza, the plaintiffs’ attorney, denied the occurrence of any physical altercation.



Kazarian further added fuel to the fire by suggesting that the altercation was a deliberate tactic orchestrated by the plaintiffs’ side to prompt a mistrial. She criticized the trial strategy employed by the opposing counsel and expressed her belief that the altercation was calculated and engineered. Moreover, Kazarian expressed her dismay at the alleged disrespect shown by the plaintiffs’ side towards witnesses, experts, counsel, and even the judicial system itself, including the jurors. In light of these allegations, Kazarian indicated that the incident would be reported to the state bar.



It is worth noting that this contentious incident was not the first source of tension between the two parties. Before the mistrial, the plaintiffs’ counsel had filed a motion in limine, seeking to prevent the defense from making disrespectful comments directed at the plaintiffs’ counsel or the court in front of the jury. The plaintiffs also sought a new trial based on these comments. However, it appears that the mistrial has granted them their desired outcome, regardless of the pending motion.

The mistrial declaration, resulting from the alleged physical altercation, has created significant uncertainty and implications for the ongoing malpractice case. A mistrial essentially nullifies the previous trial and requires the proceedings to start anew, often with a new jury. The mistrial prolongs the legal process and adds complexity and uncertainty to an already contentious and high-stakes case.



This unprecedented incident has attracted considerable attention due to its rarity and the potential impact it may have on the legal proceedings. Legal professionals and observers are closely monitoring the aftermath of the mistrial declaration and the actions that may be taken by the involved parties, including the state bar, in response to the alleged physical altercation.



As the legal community awaits further developments, it is clear that this case has taken an unexpected turn, drawing attention to the conduct of attorneys and the dynamics within the courtroom. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining professionalism, respect, and integrity throughout the legal process. The repercussions of this alleged physical altercation and the mistrial declaration will undoubtedly continue to reverberate within the legal community, shaping discussions on courtroom decorum and the consequences of attorney misconduct.



