MU Law School’s Family Violence Clinic Scheduled to Reopen in January

University of Missouri School of Law is set to reopen its Family Violence Clinic, which had been closed since 2020. The reopening has become possible due to new state funding of $400,000 received from Missouri legislators. Scheduled to resume operations in January, the clinic will once again provide essential legal services to residents of mid-Missouri.



Established in 1993, the Family Violence Clinic has long been recognized as a safe haven for indigent victims of violence and a valuable training ground for aspiring attorneys. It offers law students the opportunity to gain practical experience that is crucial for a successful career in law.



Expressing his excitement about the clinic’s reopening, Paul Litton, the dean of the MU School of Law, emphasized the dual benefit it brings. “I love the fact that we can get students valuable, practical experience while helping vulnerable people in our communities,” Litton said in a news release. He highlighted the immense value that law students gain from the mentorship and support of their clinical professor, as well as the chance to work on real-life cases and effect meaningful change in the lives of clients.



What

Where

Search Jobs

While the news release did not provide specific details regarding the reason for the clinic’s closure in 2020, the availability of state funding has made its reopening possible. The law school has already commenced the search for a clinical professor who will serve as the new director. The ideal candidate for the position must be a bar-certified attorney and possess teaching qualifications.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Litton expects the clinic to continue providing services to protect victims of violence, much like it did before the closure. However, he also anticipates the possibility of offering additional services, which will depend on the expertise and focus of the attorney hired as the clinic’s new director.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Previously, the clinic was led by Mary Beck, a professor who received the prestigious William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence award. Monique Prince, an executive legal secretary, played a pivotal role as an advocate for victims of abuse and managed the emergency hotline. Under Beck’s supervision, students primarily supported women and children involved in domestic abuse. Over time, the clinic expanded its scope to include guardianship work. Students worked on setting up guardianship arrangements for terminally ill men and women, ensuring the well-being of their children in difficult circumstances.



The Family Violence Clinic has received high praise from students and alumni alike. Many spoke fondly of the invaluable experiences and meaningful work they were involved in, which shaped their education and had a lasting impact on their careers. Former student Michele Koehly expressed the significance of the clinic, stating, “My best advice to every law student is to do a clinic. Professor Beck and her Family Violence Clinic taught me how to practice law and the importance of committing myself to the case and the client. I am a firm believer that ethics cannot be ‘taught’ in the traditional sense; they have to be taught by example, which there’s no better example of that than Professor Beck.”



With the reopening of the Family Violence Clinic, the University of Missouri School of Law reaffirms its commitment to providing vital legal support to those in need. The clinic’s resumption of operations in January will not only offer crucial assistance to vulnerable individuals but will also continue to shape the future generation of attorneys through practical, hands-on experience in advocating for justice.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More