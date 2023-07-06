Law Students

Law Students Drive Climate Accountability Initiatives in Schools
Download PDF
By
Posted on

Law Students for Climate Accountability (LSCA), a newly established national student organization, is taking proactive measures to exert pressure on the leading law schools in the United States. Their objective is to gradually eliminate career pathways that support the representation of fossil fuel industries and instead promote careers that contribute to a just and sustainable future for all.

LSCA‘s recent report titled “Fueling the Climate Crisis: Measuring T-20 Law School Participation in the Fossil Fuel Lawyer Pipeline” reveals that the top 20 law schools listed in the U.S. News & World Report rankings have been producing a disproportionately high number of lawyers working in the fossil fuel sector. In fact, these institutions have been responsible for producing fossil fuel lawyers at a rate over three times higher than the average legal institution. The report also highlights that recognition and prestige within the legal field are often awarded to schools and individuals who contribute to climate injustice.

The study suggests several measures that institutions can adopt to counteract the influences that direct students towards careers in the fossil fuel industry. These include mitigating student debt burdens, providing comprehensive informational resources about the corporate nature of such work, offering courses, clinics, and journals that support students pursuing careers in environmental law, and ensuring that fossil fuel lawyers are not involved in law school governance or teaching courses.

  
What
Where


The study was authored by five lead authors, including Nathaniel Waldman and Jamie Smith, both law students at New York University. Their involvement with LSCA was motivated by the organization’s 2022 scorecard, which ranked the climate change impact of Vault Law 100 Firmsâ€”the most esteemed law firms as determined by peer rankings. The March 2023 study expanded on this research by examining the law school backgrounds of approximately 3,300 U.S. lawyers who have significantly engaged in fossil fuel-related work.

The significance of this initiative extends beyond the realm of law students; it is also of great importance to communities of color. Waldman points to a 2017 study conducted by the NAACP and the Clean Air Task Force, which revealed that Black Americans are 75 percent more likely to reside in fence-line communitiesâ€”areas disproportionately affected by the hazardous waste produced by industrial activities.

LSCA’s overarching goal is to reshape the perception of legal work and dispel the notion that it is a neutral endeavor. While students can contribute to this cause by engaging with LSCA and advocating for divestment from fossil fuel interests within their schools, the organization’s focus extends to transforming the entire legal institution and the systems perpetuating careers exacerbating climate change. In the future, LSCA aims to expand its research efforts to further explore these areas of focus, according to Waldman.

By leveraging their collective voice and utilizing research-driven advocacy, law students associated with LSCA are spearheading a movement to hold educational institutions accountable for their role in perpetuating the fossil fuel lawyer pipeline. Their efforts are crucial for aspiring legal professionals and marginalized communities disproportionately affected by the detrimental impacts of climate change. Through these endeavors, LSCA aims to foster a legal landscape that aligns with the urgent need for climate justice and a sustainable future.



