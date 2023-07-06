Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates

According to an article published in the University of Florida Law Review, Campbell Law School has been recognized as one of the top-performing institutions in terms of bar exam results. The study, titled “The Secret Sauce: Examining Law Schools that Overperform on the Bar Exam,” was conducted by Professor Christopher J. Ryan from the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law and Professor Derek T. Muller from the University of Notre Dame School of Law.



The article, which is based on a study released in February 2022, analyzes the performance of various law schools on the bar exam. Despite a decline in enrollment and incoming class credentials, many schools have managed to improve their graduates’ chances of success on the bar exam. The study aims to identify the schools that consistently outperform their predicted bar exam passage rates and explores the factors contributing to their success.



Campbell Law School emerges as a standout performer in the study, ranking 11th among the law schools evaluated. Positioned between prestigious institutions like the University of Virginia Law School and Yale University Law School, Campbell Law’s performance is a testament to its commitment to academic excellence and rigorous preparation for the bar exam.



The study employs a unique methodology that accounts for the incoming class credentials of law schools to predict the expected bar exam passage rates. It then evaluates each school’s aggregated performance on the bar exams, considering both relative and absolute performance while factoring in the difficulty of each state’s bar exam. This comprehensive analysis covers a six-year period from 2014 to 2019, providing a robust assessment of law schools’ consistency in bar exam success.

In addition to its quantitative analysis, the study includes a qualitative component. The authors surveyed administrators at the top-performing, middle-range, and underperforming law schools to gain insights into the strategies employed by these institutions to enhance their students’ bar success. This qualitative assessment offers valuable information on how law schools are responding to the declining trend in bar passage rates, validates successful approaches to mitigating these challenges, and recommends options for improvement.



The remarkable performance of Campbell Law graduates on the bar exam further substantiates the findings of the study. In 2022, Campbell Law secured 16th position among the Top 50 law schools for the two-year ultimate bar passage rate, as the American Bar Association (ABA) reported. This recognition reaffirms the consistent quality of education provided by Campbell Law and its dedication to preparing students for successful legal careers.



Campbell Law School’s commitment to academic rigor, comprehensive preparation, and support for its students has undoubtedly contributed to its outstanding performance on the bar exam. By prioritizing the acquisition of essential legal knowledge and honing critical thinking and analytical skills, Campbell Law equips its graduates with the tools necessary to excel in the legal profession.



The recognition received by Campbell Law School in this study serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of its faculty, staff, and students. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Campbell Law remains committed to providing an exceptional education that empowers its graduates to make meaningful contributions to the legal field.



The study published in the University of Florida Law Review highlights Campbell Law School's remarkable performance on the bar exam, positioning it among the top-ranking law schools. Through a combination of quantitative analysis and qualitative assessment, the study showcases Campbell Law's commitment to student success and offers valuable insights into effective strategies for bar exam preparation. With its consistent track record of excellence, Campbell Law School continues to shape the future of legal



