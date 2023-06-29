Judge Blocks Kentucky’s Ban on Gender Care for Transgender Minors

In a significant legal development, a federal court in Kentucky has issued a preliminary block on the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The ban, which was scheduled to take effect on Thursday, has been temporarily halted following a ruling by Judge David J. Hale of the US District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. The court’s decision came after transgender young people and their parents filed a constitutional challenge, asserting that the ban violated their due process and equal protection rights.



The plaintiffs convincingly argued that the ban singled out transgender minors, depriving them of access to vital and medically necessary treatments. The families presented strong evidence and demonstrated a high likelihood of success in their constitutional challenge. They contended that the ban infringed upon their fundamental rights and impeded transgender minors from receiving appropriate medical care.



Enacted in March, the ban, which received legislative approval despite a veto by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, prohibited healthcare providers from prescribing or administering puberty blockers or hormones to minors. The law specifically targeted treatments aimed at altering the appearance of, or validating a minor’s perception of their sex. However, the court found the state’s justification for the ban, namely safeguarding the integrity and ethics of the medical profession, unpersuasive. Judge Hale noted that the state failed to provide evidence indicating that healthcare providers primarily prescribed these treatments for financial gain rather than the well-being of their patients.



The court also addressed a claim that the plaintiffs did not make, namely that parents have an unrestricted right to obtain any drugs they desire for their children. The Commonwealth’s argument in this regard was dismissed as irrelevant to the constitutional challenge at hand.

To strengthen their case, the plaintiff families submitted declarations attesting to the significant improvements in the minors’ conditions resulting from their gender-affirming treatments. They highlighted the serious consequences that would arise from eliminating access to such care, including severe psychological distress and the potential need to relocate out of state in search of appropriate medical support.



This recent ruling in Kentucky echoes a similar decision in Arkansas, where a federal judge issued a permanent injunction against a comparable ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors earlier this month. These legal challenges underscore the growing recognition of transgender rights and the importance of ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity.



The ACLU of Kentucky Foundation, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP represents the families involved in the Kentucky case. These organizations have been at the forefront of advocating for transgender rights and are committed to protecting the constitutional rights of transgender individuals, particularly minors in need of gender-affirming care.



As the legal battle continues, this preliminary block on Kentucky’s ban represents a significant step forward for transgender rights and healthcare. The court’s ruling acknowledges the potential harm caused by denying transgender minors access to gender-affirming care and recognizes the constitutional issues at stake. The ultimate outcome of this case will have profound implications not only for transgender individuals in Kentucky but also for the broader nationwide discourse on transgender rights and healthcare.



