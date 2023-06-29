Legal Technology News

OpenAI Faces Class Action Lawsuit for ‘Unprecedented’ Web Scraping Practices
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

OpenAI LP, a prominent company specializing in generative artificial intelligence, is now facing a consumer class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI’s utilization of web scraping techniques to train its AI models constitutes the misappropriation of personal data on an unprecedented scale.

The comprehensive complaint, spanning nearly 160 pages, was filed in a federal court in San Francisco. It asserts that OpenAI’s widely recognized generative AI programs, namely ChatGPT and DALL-E, have been trained on what it describes as “stolen private information” obtained from hundreds of millions of internet users, including minors, without obtaining proper consent.

According to the lawsuit, OpenAI unlawfully gains access to private information through users’ interactions with its products and through integrations with various applications. These integrations enable the company to collect sensitive data such as images and location information from platforms like Snapchat, music preferences from Spotify, financial data from Stripe, and private conversations from Slack and Microsoft Teams.

  
What
Where


The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of engaging in an extensive and covert web scraping operation, violating terms of service agreements and state and federal privacy and property laws. Among the laws cited in the complaint is the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a federal anti-hacking law that has been previously invoked in similar scraping disputes.

Don’t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

The complaint states, “Despite established protocols for purchasing and using personal information, Defendants took a different approach: theft.” It suggests that OpenAI deviated from accepted practices and resorted to unauthorized acquisition of personal data.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Within the lawsuit, sixteen plaintiffs are named, all of whom have used various internet services, including ChatGPT, and believe that OpenAI has unlawfully obtained their personal information. Microsoft Corp., which has made a substantial $10 billion investment in OpenAI, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

As of now, OpenAI has not provided an immediate response to the request for comment on the matter.



The outcome of this legal action against OpenAI could have significant implications for the company and the AI industry as a whole. If the allegations prove to be true, it could set a precedent for the regulation and governance of web scraping practices, highlighting the need for enhanced safeguards to protect individuals’ privacy and data rights.

Furthermore, the involvement of Microsoft, a tech giant, adds another layer of complexity to the lawsuit. Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI demonstrates the industry’s interest in advancing AI technology. However, it also raises questions about responsibility and accountability in partnerships between large corporations and AI-focused entities.

In the face of mounting concerns over data privacy and security, it is crucial for organizations like OpenAI to ensure they operate within legal and ethical boundaries. As AI continues to evolve and permeate various aspects of society, striking the right balance between innovation and protecting individuals’ rights will be vital.

This lawsuit serves as a reminder that as technology advances, the legal framework must adapt to address emerging challenges and safeguard individuals’ privacy rights. It remains to be seen how the court will evaluate the claims against OpenAI and Microsoft, and the potential ramifications for the AI industry as a whole.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Plaintiff First-party law firm is seeking a 2-5 year attorney with litigation experi...

Apply now

Experienced Litigation (Commercial) Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

This role requires at least 7-10 years of litigation experience on behalf of, or against, insurance ...

Apply now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Commercial litigation attorney needed. We seek an attorney with at least four years of practical com...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
47
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
37
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
29
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
39
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
48
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
34
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
45
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
114
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
147
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
37
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top