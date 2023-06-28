Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Winston & Strawn, a prominent law firm founded in Chicago, made an announcement on Tuesday regarding the recruitment of a distinguished litigation partner from Alston & Bird’s Dallas office. Stephanie Clouston, who previously served as the head of Alston’s litigation team in Dallas for the past decade, has joined Winston as a partner based in Dallas.

Clouston expressed her enthusiasm about joining Winston and mentioned the firm’s intention to expand its presence in the city. Winston initially established its Dallas office in February 2017, bringing together 23 partners from various firms, including Locke Lord. Over the years, the firm has experienced substantial growth, and it presently boasts a team of more than 80 lawyers in Dallas, as indicated on its website.

Adding Clouston to Winston’s roster further strengthens the firm’s capabilities in litigation, particularly in the Dallas market. Clouston brings a wealth of experience and a diverse clientele to the firm. Her portfolio includes telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and construction clients. In previous litigation matters, she has represented wireless carrier T-Mobile U.S. and its subsidiary, MetroPCS.

  
What
Where


When asked about the synergy between her clients and Winston’s existing client base, Clouston acknowledged that there were significant opportunities for collaboration. However, she refrained from disclosing specific details about the clients transitioning with her to Winston.

Ready to take your firm to the next level? Submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

There has been no response from Alston & Bird regarding Clouston’s departure and move to Winston. The development marks yet another strategic hire by Winston in 2023 as the firm continues to reinforce its capabilities by recruiting top legal talent. Earlier this year, Winston welcomed a tax specialist in New York and a dealmaker specializing in blockchain technology in Miami. In addition, the firm recently added three partners from Reed Smith in Washington, D.C.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The decision to bring Clouston on board aligns with Winston’s strategic vision of expanding its presence and services in Texas. The firm’s commitment to growth is evident in its track record of hiring accomplished partners and establishing a robust team across various practice areas.

Winston‘s expansion efforts have been fueled by a combination of organic growth and strategic lateral hires. By attracting highly skilled professionals, the firm aims to enhance its ability to effectively serve clients and tackle complex legal challenges. The addition of Clouston, with her extensive experience and strong reputation in the Dallas market, is expected to further solidify Winston’s position as a leading law firm in Texas.



Winston’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services is underscored by its emphasis on recruiting top-tier talent. The firm’s ability to attract renowned partners from reputable firms is a testament to its strong reputation and client-centric approach. With a focus on client industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and construction, Winston is well-positioned to address the diverse legal needs of its expanding client base.

As Winston forges ahead with its expansion plans, the legal community eagerly awaits further updates on the firm’s strategic moves and their impact on the market. With a growing team of talented lawyers and a commitment to excellence, Winston continues to demonstrate its dedication to delivering high-quality legal services to clients across various industries.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Assistant Attorney General - Child Support Enforcement

USA-IL-Joliet

The Child Support Enforcement Division of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is seeking an...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Busy personal injury law firm in the galleria seeking an associate attorney. Active Texas bar lic...

Apply now

Litigation Secretary/Paralegal

USA-CA-Encino

We are a highly successful boutique real estate and land use law firm located in Encino seeking an e...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-LA-Kenner

Description: Our law firm is seeking a passionate advocate in criminal defense. Licensed to ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory
22
Breaking News

O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
39
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
40
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
33
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
44
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
109
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
139
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
Important Announcement for Students: Federal Student Loan Interest to Resume on September 1st
23
Home

Important Announcement for Students: Federal Student Loan Interest to Resume on September 1st
Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
36
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Committee Chairman Confirms Advancement of Supreme Court Ethics Legislation Following Alito Revelations
23
Legal News

Committee Chairman Confirms Advancement of Supreme Court Ethics Legislation Following Alito Revelations

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top