Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas

Winston & Strawn, a prominent law firm founded in Chicago, made an announcement on Tuesday regarding the recruitment of a distinguished litigation partner from Alston & Bird’s Dallas office. Stephanie Clouston, who previously served as the head of Alston’s litigation team in Dallas for the past decade, has joined Winston as a partner based in Dallas.



Clouston expressed her enthusiasm about joining Winston and mentioned the firm’s intention to expand its presence in the city. Winston initially established its Dallas office in February 2017, bringing together 23 partners from various firms, including Locke Lord. Over the years, the firm has experienced substantial growth, and it presently boasts a team of more than 80 lawyers in Dallas, as indicated on its website.



Adding Clouston to Winston’s roster further strengthens the firm’s capabilities in litigation, particularly in the Dallas market. Clouston brings a wealth of experience and a diverse clientele to the firm. Her portfolio includes telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and construction clients. In previous litigation matters, she has represented wireless carrier T-Mobile U.S. and its subsidiary, MetroPCS.



When asked about the synergy between her clients and Winston’s existing client base, Clouston acknowledged that there were significant opportunities for collaboration. However, she refrained from disclosing specific details about the clients transitioning with her to Winston.

There has been no response from Alston & Bird regarding Clouston’s departure and move to Winston. The development marks yet another strategic hire by Winston in 2023 as the firm continues to reinforce its capabilities by recruiting top legal talent. Earlier this year, Winston welcomed a tax specialist in New York and a dealmaker specializing in blockchain technology in Miami. In addition, the firm recently added three partners from Reed Smith in Washington, D.C.



The decision to bring Clouston on board aligns with Winston’s strategic vision of expanding its presence and services in Texas. The firm’s commitment to growth is evident in its track record of hiring accomplished partners and establishing a robust team across various practice areas.



Winston‘s expansion efforts have been fueled by a combination of organic growth and strategic lateral hires. By attracting highly skilled professionals, the firm aims to enhance its ability to effectively serve clients and tackle complex legal challenges. The addition of Clouston, with her extensive experience and strong reputation in the Dallas market, is expected to further solidify Winston’s position as a leading law firm in Texas.



Winston’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services is underscored by its emphasis on recruiting top-tier talent. The firm’s ability to attract renowned partners from reputable firms is a testament to its strong reputation and client-centric approach. With a focus on client industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and construction, Winston is well-positioned to address the diverse legal needs of its expanding client base.



As Winston forges ahead with its expansion plans, the legal community eagerly awaits further updates on the firm’s strategic moves and their impact on the market. With a growing team of talented lawyers and a commitment to excellence, Winston continues to demonstrate its dedication to delivering high-quality legal services to clients across various industries.



