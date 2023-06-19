Legal News

Lottery Lawyer Sentenced as Judge Holds Him Liable for $62M in Client Losses
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant legal development, Jason Kurland, a self-described lottery lawyer and former partner at Rivkin Radler, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for participating in a scheme that resulted in substantial financial losses for his clients, totaling over $100 million. The sentencing judge held Kurland responsible for $62 million in client losses, highlighting the gravity of his actions.

According to a press release by the Justice Department on June 15, Kurland and his co-defendants engaged in fraudulent activities that led to losses exceeding $80 million for the lottery-winning clients. Furthermore, Kurland allegedly withdrew $19.5 million from one lottery winner’s account for an investment largely misappropriated by his co-defendants.

The severe sentences handed to Kurland and his co-defendant reflect a strong stance against fraud, as stated by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who affirmed that no matter their title or degree, individuals involved in fraudulent activities will face prosecution. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, after determining Kurland’s role in the losses incurred by his clients, emphasized the grotesque nature of the abuse of power exhibited by a lawyer.

  
What
Where


Kurland’s defense argued that only $626,000 in client losses should be attributed to him, representing the amount of kickbacks he received. However, prosecutors maintained that Kurland had retained three lottery winners as clients starting in mid-2018. These winners had sought Kurland’s investment advice after securing significant prizes, including a $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery, a $245 million Powerball jackpot, and another $150 million jackpot.

Start your job search with BCG Attorney Search and discover your next big opportunity.

Prosecutors alleged that Kurland directed his clients to invest in merchant cash-advance businesses, in which he had partial ownership. Furthermore, he allegedly received undisclosed kickbacks based on a percentage of the winners’ investments. In one instance, Kurland convinced a lottery winner to purchase a business in which he had a stake for $2 million, resulting in significant profits for Kurland and his co-defendants.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The press release described Kurland and his co-defendants as motivated by greed, engaging in haphazard investments that ultimately led to the loss of over $40 million of the lottery victims’ investment capital within a little over a year. To recoup these losses, Kurland and his co-defendants turned to investing in COVID-19 personal protective equipment deals. Reportedly, Kurland accessed $19.5 million from a lottery victim’s account without permission for these investments, but a significant portion of the funds were misappropriated by his co-defendants.

In July 2022, Kurland, aged 49 and residing in Dix Hills, New York, was convicted on charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and a related conspiracy charge. Apart from serving his prison sentence, Kurland is also required to forfeit $64.6 million, as determined by Judge Garaufis. Additionally, the judge will consider appropriate restitution to be paid.



The sentencing of Jason Kurland sends a strong message about the consequences of engaging in fraudulent schemes, particularly for individuals in positions of trust. The case highlights the importance of ethical conduct within the legal profession and serves as a reminder that legal professionals will be held accountable for their actions when they betray the trust placed in them by their clients.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Kaye Bender Rembaum P.L. has a satellite office located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL The Firm is see...

Apply now

Bilingual Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

We are a high-volume and fast-growing Immigration law firm seeking a top-notch Bilingual Associate A...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Florida)

USA-FL-Miami

National personal injury law firm focusing on child injury, birth injury, and trucking cases seeking...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
39
Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
33
Legal News

Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
39
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
80
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
37
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
51
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
59
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
39
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
131
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
Groundbreaking Defamation Lawsuit Puts AI’s Legal Liability to the Test
70
Legal Technology News

Groundbreaking Defamation Lawsuit Puts AI’s Legal Liability to the Test

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top