Lottery Lawyer Receives 13-Year Sentence for $107 Million Fraud in New York
A federal judge in Brooklyn handed down a 13-year sentence to a New York attorney convicted of defrauding his lottery-winning clients out of a staggering $107 million. Jason Kurland, famously known as the “lottery lawyer,” was found guilty last July on charges of wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and money laundering. Alongside Kurland, his co-defendant Christopher Chierchio also received a prison sentence of five years.

Both Kurland, 49, and Chierchio, 54, will additionally be subject to three years of supervised release after serving their respective sentences. Chierchio, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, has been ordered to forfeit $26.5 million and pay restitution of $30.5 million.

The court will determine the specific amounts of forfeiture and restitution for Kurland within the next 90 days, as stated by federal prosecutors handling the case.

  
What
Where


According to the prosecutors, Kurland abused his position as an attorney to direct his clients to invest millions of dollars into companies secretly owned by himself, while receiving illegal kickbacks from those investments. During the trial, Kurland attempted to argue that he had been deceived by other defendants involved in the government’s case regarding the investments.

Kurland, who previously served as a partner at law firm Rivkin Radler, had built a reputable practice centered around representing lottery winners. Shockingly, the collective winnings of Kurland’s clients amounted to an estimated $3 billion.

It has been revealed that Kurland instructed his clients to invest in various deals and entities controlled by Chierchio and two other co-defendants, all the while failing to disclose the kickbacks he received from these individuals. The severe sentences handed down by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis serve as a clear message that the luck has finally run out for these defendants who victimized lottery winners, stated Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Responding to the verdict, Telemachus Kasulis, a partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello representing Kurland, expressed disagreement with the decision and stated their intention to appeal the matter before the Second Circuit. Kasulis argued for Kurland to receive probation with a term of home confinement instead of a lengthy prison sentence.



Attorneys representing Chierchio have not yet provided an immediate response or comment regarding the sentencing.

This case has sent shockwaves throughout the legal and lottery communities, highlighting the importance of trust and ethical conduct within the legal profession. It serves as a stark reminder that individuals in positions of authority must uphold the highest standards of integrity and always act in the best interests of their clients.

As the legal proceedings concluded, lottery winners who Kurland defrauded expressed a mixture of relief and disappointment. Many had placed their trust in him to safeguard their newfound wealth and guide them through the complexities of managing significant financial windfalls. Instead, they fell victim to a deceptive scheme that ultimately cost them millions.

The impact of this case extends beyond the immediate victims, as it erodes public trust in legal professionals and underscores the need for robust oversight and accountability within the legal system. Authorities must remain vigilant in identifying and prosecuting individuals who exploit their positions for personal gain, ensuring justice is served and innocent individuals are protected.

Moving forward, it is crucial for both the legal community and the general public to learn from this case and work towards strengthening safeguards to prevent similar instances of fraud. The sentencing of Kurland and Chierchio represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice, serving as a powerful deterrent against future acts of deception and manipulation within the lottery industry.

