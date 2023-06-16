Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, one of the highest-grossing law firms in the United States, has announced the appointment of Jeremy London, a corporate partner based in Washington, D.C., as its next top leader. The decision was made public on Thursday evening, marking a significant leadership change for the renowned firm.



Jeremy London, 51, will assume the role of executive partner, taking over from Eric Friedman, who has successfully led the firm of 1,600 lawyers for the past 15 years. Friedman expressed his confidence in London’s appointment, stating that the firm’s partnership “made an excellent choice” in selecting him as the next executive partner.



During Friedman’s tenure, Skadden experienced steady growth in annual revenue, reaching an impressive $3 billion in 2022, according to data compiled by The American Lawyer. Despite slight declines in 2009 and 2020, the firm consistently demonstrated resilience and achieved an average profit of $5 million for its 321 equity partners.



What

Where

Search Jobs

However, it’s worth noting that under Friedman’s leadership, Skadden’s headcount decreased over the years. When he assumed the role of executive partner in 2008, the firm employed 2,200 lawyers. By 2022, that number had reduced to over 1,600 lawyers. While the decrease in headcount may raise questions, it’s important to consider the firm’s ongoing success and the strategic decisions made to optimize operations.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing â€“ don’t wait any longer!

Expressing his gratitude, Jeremy London acknowledged the impact of Eric Friedman’s leadership and his contributions to Skadden’s values and culture. London, who has been with Skadden for his entire legal career, joined the firm as a summer associate in 1996. He has established himself as a trusted corporate partner, representing notable clients such as Centene Corp.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Centene Corp, a prominent healthcare company, has relied on London’s legal expertise for significant transactions. London played a crucial role in representing Centene Corp in its noteworthy acquisitions, including the $15.27 billion buyout of WellCare, the $6.3 billion acquisition of Health Net, and the $2.2 billion acquisition of Magellan Health Inc. His extensive experience in corporate law and his successful track record have undoubtedly contributed to his appointment as the new executive partner.



As Skadden moves forward with Jeremy London at the helm, the legal industry will be closely watching the firm’s trajectory. With his wealth of experience and familiarity with the firm’s operations, London is poised to guide Skadden through its next chapter. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the firm’s strategies, driving growth, and maintaining its position as a leading player in the highly competitive legal market.



Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, founded in New York, has established a strong domestically and internationally reputation. The firm’s expertise spans various practice areas, including corporate law, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, and securities. Its global reach and extensive network of talented attorneys have contributed to its longstanding success.



The appointment of Jeremy London as Skadden’s new executive partner marks a significant milestone for the prestigious law firm. With his proven leadership capabilities and extensive experience in corporate law, London is well-positioned to lead the firm into the future. As Skadden continues to navigate the evolving legal landscape, clients, industry peers, and legal professionals will be closely watching the firm’s progress under London’s guidance.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More