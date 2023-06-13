Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Prominent San Francisco lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, known for her frequent appearances on Fox News and her high-profile clients, is now facing scrutiny over allegations of financial impropriety involving her non-profit organization and her law firm, Dhillon Law Group.

Dhillon, who has received support from influential figures such as Matt Gaetz, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham, is the CEO of the Center for American Liberty (CAL), a non-profit she heads. Recent investigations have revealed that over $1 million from CAL was directed towards her law firm. This transfer of funds has raised concerns among experts in the charity sector, describing it as “problematic.”

Furthermore, Dhillon has been involved in several high-profile cases, including representing Tucker Carlson in a gender discrimination lawsuit and acting as an attorney for Donald Trump and James O’Keefe. Her growing prominence within conservative circles, bolstered by endorsements from elected officials and conservative media figures, played a significant role in her bid for the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) in November of last year.

  
Dhillon’s media appearances on Fox News, totaling over 200 in the past three years, have predominantly centered around lawsuits sponsored by CAL, targeting issues such as Covid restrictions, leftist protests, and gender-affirming healthcare.

The Guardian’s investigation found that at least $1.32 million had been transferred from CAL to Dhillon Law Group. Additionally, state and federal filings indicate that Dhillon receives a $120,000 salary from CAL for a mere two-hour work week. This has raised questions about the financial management and operations of CAL.

Initially established as Publius Lex in 2018, CAL was founded by California lawyers with strong ties to Republican politics and right-wing legal organizations. Its founding members, including Dhillon, still hold officer positions within the organization. CAL’s operations gained attention in mid-2019 when Dhillon vocally supported Andy Ngo, a far-right media personality who was assaulted during a protest in Portland.

The investigation also uncovered a close relationship between CAL and the Adolph Coors Foundation, a right-wing foundation known for its support of conservative causes. The foundation made a substantial grant of $500,000 to CAL in 2019, and subsequent filings indicate additional contributions of $400,000 in 2020, $300,000 in 2021, and $200,000 in 2022. This generous funding from the Coors Foundation accounted for a significant portion of CAL’s reported income.



While CAL’s executive director defended the presence of Carrie Coors Tynan, CEO of the Coors Foundation, on CAL’s board, ethical concerns have been raised regarding Dhillon’s role as CEO of a non-profit while also being the primary legal contractor through her law firm. Critics argue that this presents a conflict of interest and lacks transparency, as the full extent of Dhillon’s compensation remains unclear.

Moreover, Dhillon Law Group received a substantial portion of CAL’s expenses, with over 45% of program expenses in 2020 and 37% in 2021 being allocated to legal fees paid to Dhillon’s law firm. This raises questions about the allocation of resources within CAL and the extent to which Dhillon benefits personally from her positions.

The intricate interplay between Dhillon, her law firm, and CAL has led experts to suggest that the lines between the non-profit and the law firm have become blurred, potentially compromising the organization’s integrity and transparency.

As investigations continue, the allegations against Harmeet Dhillon raise serious concerns about financial management within CAL and highlight the need for greater accountability and transparency in the operations of non-profit organizations.

