Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, a prominent global law firm, recently announced its decision to lay off approximately 40 associates and 50 staff members, accounting for roughly 6% of its workforce. The layoffs were confirmed through a statement released by the firm and have been reported by Law.com, Above the Law, and Bloomberg Law.

In addition to the layoffs, Orrick has also decided to postpone the start dates for its incoming associates. Previously scheduled to begin their tenure at the firm earlier, the new associates will now commence their roles on January 16, 2024.

The affected employees will continue their work until June 30 before officially parting ways with the firm. However, Orrick aims to provide support during this transition period. Laid-off individuals will receive a comprehensive transition package, which includes financial compensation, health insurance reimbursement, outplacement services, and access to wellness resources. Bloomberg Law reports that associates who have been laid off will be covered for four months following their layoff notice, while staff members will be eligible for coverage based on their length of service.

  
What
Where


To alleviate the financial burden on deferred associates, Orrick plans to offer a $15,000 stipend to support them during this extended period. Additionally, the firm will provide funds to assist with purchasing health insurance and offer access to wellness resources, acknowledging the importance of physical and mental well-being during this challenging time.

Get access to exclusive job openings and submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search now.

According to Orrick, the decision to implement these layoffs is primarily driven by reduced client demand in specific areas, influenced by market uncertainty and the evolving impact of technology, data, and workplace dynamics on the legal industry. The firm recognizes the need to adapt to changing client needs while maintaining efficient operations, and as a result, some positions have become redundant.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




These recent developments at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe underscore the challenges faced by law firms amidst a rapidly evolving landscape. Like many others, the legal industry has experienced significant shifts due to market uncertainties and technological advancements. As clients’ demands and expectations change, law firms must adapt their service offerings and operational structures to remain competitive and relevant.

The decision to lay off associates and staff members is difficult, as it affects individuals and their livelihoods. However, by providing a comprehensive transition package, Orrick aims to support those impacted and ease their transition into new opportunities. The firm’s commitment to providing health insurance coverage and access to wellness resources demonstrates its dedication to the well-being of its employees, even during challenging times.



As Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe moves forward with these changes, it will continue to evaluate its business strategy and align its resources to better serve its clients and maintain its position as a leading global law firm. These adjustments reflect the firm’s proactive approach to the evolving legal landscape and its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services while prioritizing the welfare of its workforce.

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe has confirmed the layoffs of approximately 40 associates and 50 staff members, representing about 6% of its global workforce. The firm has also postponed the start dates of its incoming associates and aims to support those affected by providing a comprehensive transition package. These changes come in response to market uncertainty, technological advancements, and shifting client demands. Orrick remains dedicated to adapting its operations to effectively serve clients while prioritizing the well-being of its employees.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Doraville

Turner & Bowerman, LLC is looking to add an energetic and detail-oriented paralegal to our team! We ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

We are a busy boutique law firm comprised of 3 attorneys and 3 supporting staff members practicing p...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney in South Florida. Must ha...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
30
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
19
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
39
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
28
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
26
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
19
Legal News

Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
107
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
27
Legal News

Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day legal joke
17
Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day
DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer
22
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top