Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Dinsmore and Shohl, a renowned law firm in Kentucky, is set to host a name change clinic in Louisville, offering valuable assistance to individuals seeking legal name changes. Taking place on June 24, this event aims to provide support in filling out necessary forms and guiding participants through the name change process.

Having successfully organized a similar event in the previous year, Dinsmore and Shohl continue their commitment to helping people navigate the complexities of name changes. The name change clinic will feature pro-bono legal services, with a dedicated team of volunteer attorneys, paralegals, notaries, and law students ready to assist attendees with their specific needs.

Among the individuals benefiting from this initiative is Xian Brooks, a 40-year-old resident of Louisville. Having left Kentucky in 2004, Brooks returned to his hometown in 2017. Reflecting on his own experience, he emphasizes the importance of identification congruence for everyday activities, such as purchasing alcohol or showing identification during routine encounters with law enforcement.

  
What
Where


Brooks, who identifies as a transgender man and legally changed his name in 2006, found the process surprisingly manageable but admits to feeling initially confused about where to begin. Recognizing the significance of events like the name change clinic, he highlights how they offer individuals the opportunity to connect with knowledgeable professionals who can guide them through the process seamlessly.

Associate Attorney Suzy Marino, who is involved in the event alongside various agencies, explains that the clinic goes beyond offering legal services. The team will assist attendees in completing name change paperwork and subsequently petition the courts on their behalf to legally change their names. By waiving legal fees, Dinsmore and Shohl ensures access to affordable assistance for those seeking name changes.

Now in its second year, the name change clinic will take place at the Louisville Pride Foundation. While the event is open to everyone, there is a particular focus on providing support to the LGBTQ+ community. In light of ongoing challenges to transgender rights, Marino emphasizes the importance of providing legal aid to individuals who face disadvantages or limitations in expressing their identities.

Brooks expresses his appreciation for events like the name change clinic, emphasizing how they can significantly impact individuals who require assistance. By bringing people together with experts who possess the necessary knowledge and experience, events of this nature provide practical solutions and support.



Looking ahead, Dinsmore and Shohl plan to launch another name-change clinic during the Louisville Pride Foundation’s Festival in September, expanding their efforts to reach more individuals in need of assistance. This ongoing commitment to the community reflects the firm’s dedication to ensuring legal support and services are accessible to those who may otherwise face challenges in exercising their rights.

The Louisville Name Change Clinic is scheduled for June 24 at the Louisville Pride Foundation headquarters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can expect a welcoming environment staffed with knowledgeable volunteers ready to provide guidance and aid throughout the name change process. Whether someone is seeking a name change due to personal or gender identity reasons, the clinic offers valuable support and empowers individuals to make important legal changes in their lives.

