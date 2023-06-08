Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Implements 4-Day In-Office Policy with Remote ‘Bank’ Option
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Davis Polk & Wardwell, a prominent law firm, is set to implement a new work policy requiring its lawyers and most business professionals to be present in the office four days per week, one day more than its current policy. The decision was announced shortly after Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom made a similar move, prompting speculation about other firms following suit.

Law.com, Bloomberg Law, and Above the Law reported that Davis Polk’s new in-office schedule will be from Monday through Thursday, starting after the Labor Day holiday. Presently, the firm requires in-office work from Tuesday to Thursday. This adjustment indicates the firm’s intention to create a new consensus in the legal industry, following Skadden’s lead.

However, Davis Polk will offer some flexibility within its new policy. Employees whose roles allow for remote work will be permitted to work remotely during Thanksgiving week, the last week of December, and the last two weeks of August, according to information provided by Above the Law.

  
What
Where


In addition to the revised in-office schedule, Davis Polk will introduce a unique benefit called the “remote day bank.” This feature will enable lawyers to choose up to 16 days per year to work remotely. For the year 2023, lawyers will be allotted a bank of five remote work days. This innovative approach aims to provide lawyers with greater control over their work arrangements while maintaining productivity and efficiency.

Neil Barr, the managing partner at Davis Polk, highlighted that the primary motivation behind the new in-office policy is to enhance professional development opportunities for all members of the firm. By fostering an environment where lawyers and professionals can collaborate and engage in face-to-face interactions, the firm believes it can provide exceptional growth prospects for its employees.

The decision by Davis Polk reflects the ongoing evolution in work dynamics within the legal industry. With the advent of remote work and technological advancements, law firms are reevaluating their traditional practices and embracing new ways of operating. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated the adoption of remote work, prompting firms to explore flexible work arrangements that balance the benefits of in-person collaboration with the advantages of remote productivity.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As the legal sector continues to adapt, it will be interesting to observe whether other major law firms follow the footsteps of Davis Polk and Skadden. The move towards a four-day in-office schedule signifies a potential shift in the industry’s work culture and expectations. Law firms can attract and retain top talent by embracing remote work options and offering flexible schedules while promoting a healthy work-life balance.

Davis Polk & Wardwell’s decision to require its lawyers and business professionals to be in the office four days per week demonstrates the firm’s commitment to professional development and adaptability. By adjusting its in-office schedule and introducing a remote day bank, the firm aims to provide its employees with opportunities for growth while embracing the changing dynamics of the legal industry. As the legal sector continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to see how other firms respond and whether this shift becomes a prevailing trend in the legal profession.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-DE-Wilmington

Jack Shrum, P.A. is a bankruptcy law firm currently seeking a full-time Paralegal for a po...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The General Law Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is seeking attorneys with sou...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top