BigLaw Firm Implements 4-Day In-Office Policy with Remote ‘Bank’ Option

Davis Polk & Wardwell, a prominent law firm, is set to implement a new work policy requiring its lawyers and most business professionals to be present in the office four days per week, one day more than its current policy. The decision was announced shortly after Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom made a similar move, prompting speculation about other firms following suit.



Law.com, Bloomberg Law, and Above the Law reported that Davis Polk’s new in-office schedule will be from Monday through Thursday, starting after the Labor Day holiday. Presently, the firm requires in-office work from Tuesday to Thursday. This adjustment indicates the firm’s intention to create a new consensus in the legal industry, following Skadden’s lead.



However, Davis Polk will offer some flexibility within its new policy. Employees whose roles allow for remote work will be permitted to work remotely during Thanksgiving week, the last week of December, and the last two weeks of August, according to information provided by Above the Law.



In addition to the revised in-office schedule, Davis Polk will introduce a unique benefit called the “remote day bank.” This feature will enable lawyers to choose up to 16 days per year to work remotely. For the year 2023, lawyers will be allotted a bank of five remote work days. This innovative approach aims to provide lawyers with greater control over their work arrangements while maintaining productivity and efficiency.



Neil Barr, the managing partner at Davis Polk, highlighted that the primary motivation behind the new in-office policy is to enhance professional development opportunities for all members of the firm. By fostering an environment where lawyers and professionals can collaborate and engage in face-to-face interactions, the firm believes it can provide exceptional growth prospects for its employees.



The decision by Davis Polk reflects the ongoing evolution in work dynamics within the legal industry. With the advent of remote work and technological advancements, law firms are reevaluating their traditional practices and embracing new ways of operating. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated the adoption of remote work, prompting firms to explore flexible work arrangements that balance the benefits of in-person collaboration with the advantages of remote productivity.



As the legal sector continues to adapt, it will be interesting to observe whether other major law firms follow the footsteps of Davis Polk and Skadden. The move towards a four-day in-office schedule signifies a potential shift in the industry’s work culture and expectations. Law firms can attract and retain top talent by embracing remote work options and offering flexible schedules while promoting a healthy work-life balance.



Davis Polk & Wardwell’s decision to require its lawyers and business professionals to be in the office four days per week demonstrates the firm’s commitment to professional development and adaptability. By adjusting its in-office schedule and introducing a remote day bank, the firm aims to provide its employees with opportunities for growth while embracing the changing dynamics of the legal industry. As the legal sector continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to see how other firms respond and whether this shift becomes a prevailing trend in the legal profession.



