Public Interest

New 3rd Circuit Opinion Suggests Potential Striking Down of Numerous Felon Gun Bans, According to Dissenting View
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent en banc ruling, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia held that a man convicted of food stamps fraud possesses a Second Amendment right to own a firearm, despite a federal law indicating otherwise. The decision, issued on June 6, favored Bryan Range, who had pleaded guilty in 1995 to falsely declaring his lawn-mowing income to obtain food stamps. Despite facing a potential sentence of five years in prison, Range was instead granted probation.

Under the federal felon-in-possession law, individuals convicted of state misdemeanors with possible prison terms exceeding two years are prohibited from possessing firearms. However, a three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit had previously ruled in November 2022 that Range did not possess a Second Amendment right to firearm ownership. This recent en banc decision, authored by Judge Thomas M. Hardiman, who was reportedly considered for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump, disagreed with the panel’s findings.

The en banc court declared the federal felon-in-possession law as applied to Range to be unconstitutional. Judge Hardiman emphasized the narrow scope of the ruling and referenced the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. In that case, the Supreme Court affirmed that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to carry a firearm for self-defense outside the home, relying on historical tradition and the language of the amendment.

  
What
Where


According to Hardiman, the government failed to meet its burden of proving that there is a longstanding history and tradition of disarming individuals like Range. He argued that past actions of disarming groups distrusted by founding-era governments, such as Loyalists, Native Americans, Quakers, Catholics, and Blacks, do not establish that Range belongs to a similar group today.

Eight of the 15 en banc judges fully joined Judge Hardiman’s opinion, while four judges concurred with the decision but did not join the majority opinion. On the other hand, four judges dissented, including Judge Patty Shwartz, who expressed concerns about the broad implications of the ruling. Shwartz, in a dissent joined by Judge L. Felipe Restrepo, argued that the majority’s analytical framework could render most, if not all, felon bans unconstitutional.

While this en banc ruling is specific to Range’s case, its potential implications have generated discussions among legal scholars. Some view the decision as signaling a potential shift in how courts interpret felon gun bans, while others emphasize the limited scope of the ruling and the unique circumstances of Range’s conviction.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




It remains to be seen how this decision will impact future cases involving felon gun bans. The ruling may prompt further challenges to the constitutionality of such bans, potentially leading to reevaluations and modifications of existing laws. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, legal professionals and scholars will closely monitor developments in Second Amendment jurisprudence and the application of felon gun bans across different jurisdictions.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-DE-Wilmington

Jack Shrum, P.A. is a bankruptcy law firm currently seeking a full-time Paralegal for a po...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The General Law Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is seeking attorneys with sou...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top