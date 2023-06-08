Legal Technology News

Paralegals in a Race for Relevance as AI Poses a Threat to Their Profession
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a classroom at George Washington University, Toni Marsh conducted an intriguing experiment with her aspiring paralegal students. Splitting them into two groups, one was tasked with using a traditional template to draft a contract, while the other group employed Open AI’s ChatGPT, an advanced chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

Although the early versions of ChatGPT were initially missing crucial legal phrases, requiring repeated prompting from the students to generate complete and accurate contracts, the chatbot managed to complete the task approximately 15 minutes faster than its human counterparts in the other group.

Since the release of ChatGPT six months ago, legal professionals have been exploring the potential impact of generative AI on various tasks. A Bloomberg Law survey reveals that seventeen major US law firms now permit their lawyers to utilize ChatGPT within certain limits.

  
What
Where


Among those most affected by this emerging technology are the 353,000 paralegals and legal assistants in the United States. Their work encompasses legal research, document preparation, trial preparation, and deposition coordination.

It’s time to take control of your earning potential. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to see what’s possible.

Despite the occasional errors and instances of inaccurate information produced by generative AI, it undoubtedly excels at quickly identifying and categorizing documents, often accomplishing these tasks within seconds. Sharon Nelson, president of Sensei Enterprises, Inc., an IT firm in Fairfax, Virginia, observes how AI has rapidly advanced, stating, “It’s got a lot smarter, a whole lot smarter, really, really quickly.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




While AI’s potential to automate tasks such as document review, legal research, and contract drafting has led to anxiety among paralegals, it is important to acknowledge their unique skill set. Nelson, who educates attorneys, paralegals, and legal assistants nationwide, has asked ChatGPT about paralegals’ fears of being replaced by AI.

Interestingly, ChatGPT responds by emphasizing the indispensable nature of paralegals. It acknowledges that AI can automate certain aspects of their work but highlights the value of human expertise, nuanced decision-making, and interpersonal skills that paralegals bring to the legal profession, which AI systems cannot fully replicate.



The legal industry recognizes that AI has the potential to streamline routine tasks, allowing paralegals to focus on more complex and strategic aspects of their roles. This shift can empower them to become more efficient and effective in supporting attorneys and clients.

Paralegals must evolve alongside AI technology to remain relevant and adapt to the changing landscape. Many are embracing AI as a tool to enhance their productivity and expand their capabilities. AI can assist with large-scale document review, enabling paralegals to rapidly sift through vast amounts of data and identify critical information. Moreover, AI-powered legal research tools can offer comprehensive insights and analysis, supporting paralegals in their quest for accurate and relevant information.

The integration of AI also presents an opportunity for paralegals to upskill and specialize in areas where their human expertise is most valuable. By honing their critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, paralegals can position themselves as strategic partners to attorneys, providing vital support in complex legal matters.

While the adoption of AI undoubtedly brings changes to the paralegal profession, it does not diminish the importance of human interaction and the nuanced aspects of legal work. Paralegals play a crucial role in client communication, building relationships, and understanding each case’s unique circumstances. Their ability to empathize, interpret complex legal concepts, and collaborate effectively with attorneys and clients is invaluable.

In conclusion, as the legal profession embraces AI technology, paralegals are adapting to leverage its benefits while recognizing the distinct value they bring to the table. AI can automate certain tasks, streamline processes, and enhance productivity, but it cannot replace the critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and expertise that paralegals possess. By embracing AI as a valuable tool and continuously refining their skill sets, paralegals can thrive in a rapidly evolving legal landscape, ensuring their indispensable role within the profession endures.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-DE-Wilmington

Jack Shrum, P.A. is a bankruptcy law firm currently seeking a full-time Paralegal for a po...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The General Law Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is seeking attorneys with sou...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top