Paralegals in a Race for Relevance as AI Poses a Threat to Their Profession

In a classroom at George Washington University, Toni Marsh conducted an intriguing experiment with her aspiring paralegal students. Splitting them into two groups, one was tasked with using a traditional template to draft a contract, while the other group employed Open AI’s ChatGPT, an advanced chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.



Although the early versions of ChatGPT were initially missing crucial legal phrases, requiring repeated prompting from the students to generate complete and accurate contracts, the chatbot managed to complete the task approximately 15 minutes faster than its human counterparts in the other group.



Since the release of ChatGPT six months ago, legal professionals have been exploring the potential impact of generative AI on various tasks. A Bloomberg Law survey reveals that seventeen major US law firms now permit their lawyers to utilize ChatGPT within certain limits.



Among those most affected by this emerging technology are the 353,000 paralegals and legal assistants in the United States. Their work encompasses legal research, document preparation, trial preparation, and deposition coordination.

Despite the occasional errors and instances of inaccurate information produced by generative AI, it undoubtedly excels at quickly identifying and categorizing documents, often accomplishing these tasks within seconds. Sharon Nelson, president of Sensei Enterprises, Inc., an IT firm in Fairfax, Virginia, observes how AI has rapidly advanced, stating, “It’s got a lot smarter, a whole lot smarter, really, really quickly.”



While AI’s potential to automate tasks such as document review, legal research, and contract drafting has led to anxiety among paralegals, it is important to acknowledge their unique skill set. Nelson, who educates attorneys, paralegals, and legal assistants nationwide, has asked ChatGPT about paralegals’ fears of being replaced by AI.



Interestingly, ChatGPT responds by emphasizing the indispensable nature of paralegals. It acknowledges that AI can automate certain aspects of their work but highlights the value of human expertise, nuanced decision-making, and interpersonal skills that paralegals bring to the legal profession, which AI systems cannot fully replicate.



The legal industry recognizes that AI has the potential to streamline routine tasks, allowing paralegals to focus on more complex and strategic aspects of their roles. This shift can empower them to become more efficient and effective in supporting attorneys and clients.



Paralegals must evolve alongside AI technology to remain relevant and adapt to the changing landscape. Many are embracing AI as a tool to enhance their productivity and expand their capabilities. AI can assist with large-scale document review, enabling paralegals to rapidly sift through vast amounts of data and identify critical information. Moreover, AI-powered legal research tools can offer comprehensive insights and analysis, supporting paralegals in their quest for accurate and relevant information.



The integration of AI also presents an opportunity for paralegals to upskill and specialize in areas where their human expertise is most valuable. By honing their critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, paralegals can position themselves as strategic partners to attorneys, providing vital support in complex legal matters.



While the adoption of AI undoubtedly brings changes to the paralegal profession, it does not diminish the importance of human interaction and the nuanced aspects of legal work. Paralegals play a crucial role in client communication, building relationships, and understanding each case’s unique circumstances. Their ability to empathize, interpret complex legal concepts, and collaborate effectively with attorneys and clients is invaluable.



In conclusion, as the legal profession embraces AI technology, paralegals are adapting to leverage its benefits while recognizing the distinct value they bring to the table. AI can automate certain tasks, streamline processes, and enhance productivity, but it cannot replace the critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and expertise that paralegals possess. By embracing AI as a valuable tool and continuously refining their skill sets, paralegals can thrive in a rapidly evolving legal landscape, ensuring their indispensable role within the profession endures.



