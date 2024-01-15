Kilpatrick Townsend Bolsters M&A Practice with Chicago Law Firm Merger

Expanding Presence and Corporate Expertise

In a strategic move to fortify its presence and corporate-focused practice in Chicago, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has announced a merger with HMB Legal Counsel, a prominent Chicago-based law firm boasting a team of over 55 lawyers. The merger, slated to take effect on March 1, 2024, is poised to significantly augment the capabilities and scope of both firms, particularly in the realm of mergers and acquisitions.

Strengthening Corporate Capabilities

J. Henry Walker IV, the Chair and CEO at Kilpatrick Townsend, expressed optimism about the forthcoming integration. In a press release dated January 10, Walker highlighted the positive impact of HMB Legal Counsel’s corporate and private equity practices on Kilpatrick Townsend’s corporate department. He noted that the merger would “significantly enhance the depth and breadth of Kilpatrick Townsendâ€™s corporate department, particularly our mergers and acquisitions practice area.”

The Rise of a Legal Powerhouse

The combined entity, with more than 600 lawyers, will solidify its position as a legal powerhouse with a formidable footprint in 19 U.S. cities and four international offices. This move follows Kilpatrick Townsend’s entry into the Chicago market in March 2023, marked by its merger with L&G Law Group Lawyers. The upcoming integration with HMB Legal Counsel is expected to elevate the firm’s standing in the competitive legal landscape, leveraging the strengths of both organizations.

A Week of Legal Mergers

Kilpatrick Townsend’s merger with HMB Legal Counsel is part of a broader trend of law firms seeking strategic alliances. In the same week, Fennemore Craig announced its merger with a 12-lawyer Seattle firm. At the same time, Barclay Damon revealed its union with a 10-lawyer firm based in Washington, D.C. These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the legal industry as firms continually explore partnerships to enhance their capabilities and geographical reach.

