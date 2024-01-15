Legal News

Kilpatrick Townsend Bolsters M&A Practice with Chicago Law Firm Merger
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Expanding Presence and Corporate Expertise

In a strategic move to fortify its presence and corporate-focused practice in Chicago, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has announced a merger with HMB Legal Counsel, a prominent Chicago-based law firm boasting a team of over 55 lawyers. The merger, slated to take effect on March 1, 2024, is poised to significantly augment the capabilities and scope of both firms, particularly in the realm of mergers and acquisitions.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Strengthening Corporate Capabilities

J. Henry Walker IV, the Chair and CEO at Kilpatrick Townsend, expressed optimism about the forthcoming integration. In a press release dated January 10, Walker highlighted the positive impact of HMB Legal Counsel’s corporate and private equity practices on Kilpatrick Townsend’s corporate department. He noted that the merger would “significantly enhance the depth and breadth of Kilpatrick Townsendâ€™s corporate department, particularly our mergers and acquisitions practice area.”

  
What
Where


The Rise of a Legal Powerhouse

The combined entity, with more than 600 lawyers, will solidify its position as a legal powerhouse with a formidable footprint in 19 U.S. cities and four international offices. This move follows Kilpatrick Townsend’s entry into the Chicago market in March 2023, marked by its merger with L&G Law Group Lawyers. The upcoming integration with HMB Legal Counsel is expected to elevate the firm’s standing in the competitive legal landscape, leveraging the strengths of both organizations.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

A Week of Legal Mergers

Kilpatrick Townsend’s merger with HMB Legal Counsel is part of a broader trend of law firms seeking strategic alliances. In the same week, Fennemore Craig announced its merger with a 12-lawyer Seattle firm. At the same time, Barclay Damon revealed its union with a 10-lawyer firm based in Washington, D.C. These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the legal industry as firms continually explore partnerships to enhance their capabilities and geographical reach.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney David Kelley Joins O’Melveny & Myers
Lawyers

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney David Kelley Joins O’Melveny & Myers
Former Crowell & Moring Partner Suspended in New York for Professional Misconduct
Lawyers

Former Crowell & Moring Partner Suspended in New York for Professional Misconduct
Lawsuit Claims OpenAI and Microsoft Misused Authors’ Work to Train AI Microsoft
Legal News

Lawsuit Claims OpenAI and Microsoft Misused Authors’ Work to Train AI
NRA Corruption Trial Set to Commence Following LaPierre’s Abrupt Resignation
Legal News

NRA Corruption Trial Set to Commence Following LaPierre’s Abrupt Resignation
Rutgers University Law Student Faces Expulsion Over Alleged Doxxing of Hamas Supporters
Law Students

Rutgers University Law Student Faces Expulsion Over Alleged Doxxing of Hamas Supporters
San Diego Unified School District Leads the Way in Compensating Student Board Members
Law Students

San Diego Unified School District Leads the Way in Compensating Student Board Members
Berkshire Hathaway and Pilot Settle Dispute Over Truck Stop Chain Valuation
Breaking News

Berkshire Hathaway and Pilot Settle Dispute Over Truck Stop Chain Valuation
Former Legal Assistant Alleges Sexual Discrimination and Retaliation at Edgar Snyder and Associates
Legal News

Former Legal Assistant Alleges Sexual Discrimination and Retaliation at Edgar Snyder and Associates
Former Colleagues and Law Firm Dismissed from Civil Suit Alleging Conspiracy
Lawyers

Former Colleagues and Law Firm Dismissed from Civil Suit Alleging Conspiracy
Davis Polk & Wardwell Faces Federal Jury Trial in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Legal News

Davis Polk & Wardwell Faces Federal Jury Trial in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top