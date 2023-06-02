Biglaw

Dorsey & Whitney LLP Named Notable Firm in China by Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific 2023
With its recent recognition as a “Notable Firm” in China’s “Commercial and Transactions – International firms” category in the esteemed Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific 2023 edition, Dorsey & Whitney LLP once again solidifies its position as a leading international law firm. Known for its expertise in dispute resolution, Dorsey continues to deliver exceptional legal services to clients across the globe.

Benchmark Litigation, a comprehensive guide to the region’s top dispute resolution firms and lawyers, conducts thorough research and interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists, and their clients to determine the most outstanding performers in the industry. Through this rigorous process, Dorsey emerged as a standout firm, garnering recognition for its excellence in the field.

At the helm of Dorsey’s Greater China Commercial Litigation team is Ray Liu, the Head of the Beijing Office. Liu leads a team of highly skilled commercial litigators who adeptly handle complex commercial disputes, matters related to the UCC (Uniform Commercial Code), business torts, and a wide range of business conflicts. From billion-dollar disputes to cases driven by principle, Dorsey’s commercial litigators possess the expertise and experience to navigate any legal challenge.

  
Dorsey’s reputation as a sought-after firm in the multi-jurisdictional contentious space, particularly in commercial and transactions, is well-deserved. The firm is actively involved in litigation and arbitration proceedings related to corporate acquisitions, shareholder disputes, contentious insolvencies, intellectual property rights disputes, cross-border investigations, and various commercial matters concerning investments and transactions within and outside of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Greater China Litigation team at Dorsey boasts a deep understanding of industries such as banking and financial services, biotechnology, manufacturing, TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications), and technology commerce, enabling them to provide tailored legal solutions to clients in these sectors.

Beyond its recognition in Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific, Dorsey & Whitney LLP has a rich history of success and a strong presence in numerous locations worldwide. With offices strategically positioned across major business centers, Dorsey attracts top legal talent and thrives in innovation hubs. With over a century of experience, the firm has consistently delivered exceptional client service and effective solutions, earning its place as one of the most respected law firms globally.

Dorsey’s commitment to excellence is evident not only in its litigation prowess but also in its comprehensive range of legal services. The firm’s areas of expertise extend beyond dispute resolution, encompassing practices such as corporate law, intellectual property, finance, employment, and regulatory compliance. This diverse set of capabilities allows Dorsey to provide comprehensive legal support to clients, ensuring their business needs are met with efficiency and precision.

A distinguishing feature of Dorsey & Whitney LLP is its deep-rooted understanding of local markets combined with a global perspective. This approach enables the firm to navigate the complexities of international business transactions and provide valuable insights to clients seeking to expand their operations or resolve cross-border disputes. Dorsey’s commitment to maintaining industry knowledge and staying ahead of evolving legal landscapes ensures that clients receive the most up-to-date advice and representation.



Clients who choose to engage with Dorsey benefit not only from the firm’s legal expertise but also from its client-centric approach. Dorsey takes the time to develop a thorough understanding of each client’s unique business needs and objectives, enabling its attorneys to provide tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. The firm’s dedication to building long-lasting relationships with clients fosters trust and confidence, making Dorsey a preferred partner for businesses worldwide.

As Dorsey & Whitney LLP continues to set the benchmark for excellence in dispute resolution and legal services, its inclusion as a “Notable Firm” in Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific 2023 reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional results. With its global reach, deep industry knowledge, and client-focused approach, Dorsey stands out as an exceptional place to do business with and work for. Whether navigating complex litigation, driving corporate transactions, or seeking legal counsel on various matters, clients can trust Dorsey’s expertise and unwavering dedication to achieving favorable outcomes.

With a legacy of success and a bright future ahead, Dorsey & Whitney LLP remains a prominent force in the legal landscape, ensuring clients’ legal needs are met with the highest level of professionalism and skill.

