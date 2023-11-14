Gibson Dunn & Crutcher Expands Presence with New Office in Riyadh

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its latest office in Riyadh, a strategic move to further strengthen its foothold in the Gulf region.

Exceptional Team and Unprecedented Growth

The Riyadh team, consisting of seven partners, boasts a wealth of experience working with clients in Saudi Arabia. The esteemed partners include Megren Al-Shaalan, Mohammed Bashir, Mahmoud Abdel-Baky, Jonathan Langley, Mohamed AlHasan, Lars Petersen, and Ibrahim Soumrany.

Over the past 12 months, Gibson Dunn has undergone significant expansion in the Gulf, making a noteworthy investment by welcoming 14 new partners and 19 new associates. This expansion is the most substantial commitment by any regional international firm during this period.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Visionary Leadership’s Perspective

Barbara Becker, Chair and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn expressed her enthusiasm about the office launch and team hires, stating, “Between the firm’s offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we have successfully built a market-leading presence in the Gulf with world-class practitioners. Our new Riyadh office, and the stellar talent joining it, is the next phase of Gibson Dunn’s growth strategy in the region.”

Megren Al-Shaalan, Partner-in-Charge of Gibson Dunn’s Riyadh office, echoed this sentiment: “I am excited to help build the firm’s newest office, particularly in light of the immense growth happening in the Kingdom as a result of Vision 2030. Our team, which covers all main practices and has long-standing expertise in the Kingdom, possesses the collective experience to ensure clients are best served when conducting business both locally and internationally.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Strategic Focus and Expertise

The new Riyadh office is poised to provide clients with a deep bench of talent, covering various legal aspects, including administrative law and regulatory matters, public policy, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, project development and finance, and arbitration.

Marwan Elaraby, Partner-in-Charge of Gibson Dunn’s Dubai office, emphasized the strategic significance of the Riyadh office, stating, “Megren’s leadership in Riyadh will be instrumental in growing our market share and scaling the firm’s success.”

Commitment to the Middle East

Gibson Dunn has been dedicated to the Middle East for over 40 years, representing the region’s largest companies and financial institutions. The firm’s lawyers have a proven track record in handling complex deals and disputes across different sectors, disciplines, and jurisdictions throughout the Middle East and Africa (MENA).

About Megren M. Al-Shaalan

Megren M. Al-Shaalan, the Partner-in-Charge of Gibson Dunn’s Riyadh office, is the founder and managing partner of The Law Office of Megren M. Al-Shaalan. His extensive experience includes serving as the Senior Legal Advisor and the Secretary General of the National Committee for Regulatory Development at the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia. Megren specializes in public law, regulatory, and legislative matters and advises on issues related to Vision 2030 and government initiatives, making him a key player in the Kingdom’s legal landscape. He has been instrumental in drafting recent legislation, structuring multi-billion projects, and restructuring sectors in Saudi Arabia. In addition, Megren provides counsel on corporate matters and M&A transactions.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More