Legal News

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher Expands Presence with New Office in Riyadh
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its latest office in Riyadh, a strategic move to further strengthen its foothold in the Gulf region.

Exceptional Team and Unprecedented Growth

The Riyadh team, consisting of seven partners, boasts a wealth of experience working with clients in Saudi Arabia. The esteemed partners include Megren Al-Shaalan, Mohammed Bashir, Mahmoud Abdel-Baky, Jonathan Langley, Mohamed AlHasan, Lars Petersen, and Ibrahim Soumrany.

Over the past 12 months, Gibson Dunn has undergone significant expansion in the Gulf, making a noteworthy investment by welcoming 14 new partners and 19 new associates. This expansion is the most substantial commitment by any regional international firm during this period.

  
What
Where


Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Visionary Leadership’s Perspective

Barbara Becker, Chair and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn expressed her enthusiasm about the office launch and team hires, stating, “Between the firm’s offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we have successfully built a market-leading presence in the Gulf with world-class practitioners. Our new Riyadh office, and the stellar talent joining it, is the next phase of Gibson Dunn’s growth strategy in the region.”

Megren Al-Shaalan, Partner-in-Charge of Gibson Dunn’s Riyadh office, echoed this sentiment: “I am excited to help build the firm’s newest office, particularly in light of the immense growth happening in the Kingdom as a result of Vision 2030. Our team, which covers all main practices and has long-standing expertise in the Kingdom, possesses the collective experience to ensure clients are best served when conducting business both locally and internationally.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Strategic Focus and Expertise

The new Riyadh office is poised to provide clients with a deep bench of talent, covering various legal aspects, including administrative law and regulatory matters, public policy, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, project development and finance, and arbitration.



Marwan Elaraby, Partner-in-Charge of Gibson Dunn’s Dubai office, emphasized the strategic significance of the Riyadh office, stating, “Megren’s leadership in Riyadh will be instrumental in growing our market share and scaling the firm’s success.”

Commitment to the Middle East

Gibson Dunn has been dedicated to the Middle East for over 40 years, representing the region’s largest companies and financial institutions. The firm’s lawyers have a proven track record in handling complex deals and disputes across different sectors, disciplines, and jurisdictions throughout the Middle East and Africa (MENA).

About Megren M. Al-Shaalan

Megren M. Al-Shaalan, the Partner-in-Charge of Gibson Dunn’s Riyadh office, is the founder and managing partner of The Law Office of Megren M. Al-Shaalan. His extensive experience includes serving as the Senior Legal Advisor and the Secretary General of the National Committee for Regulatory Development at the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia. Megren specializes in public law, regulatory, and legislative matters and advises on issues related to Vision 2030 and government initiatives, making him a key player in the Kingdom’s legal landscape. He has been instrumental in drafting recent legislation, structuring multi-billion projects, and restructuring sectors in Saudi Arabia. In addition, Megren provides counsel on corporate matters and M&A transactions.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Mercy Iowa City’s Bankruptcy Proceedings Face Scrutiny Over Law Firm Fees
Legal News

Mercy Iowa City’s Bankruptcy Proceedings Face Scrutiny Over Law Firm Fees
Allen & Overy Faces Cybersecurity Breach: Latest Victim of Ransomware Attack
Legal News

Allen & Overy Faces Cybersecurity Breach: Latest Victim of Ransomware Attack
Florida Lawyer Sentenced to 14 Years for Defrauding NFL Players
Legal News

Florida Lawyer Sentenced to 14 Years for Defrauding NFL Players
Wayne State University Receives $30 Million Grant for Law School Expansion
Law Students

Wayne State University Receives $30 Million Grant for Law School Expansion
Former Top Federal Prosecutor in Southern District of California Joins Manatt, Phelps & Phillips
Legal News

Former Top Federal Prosecutor in Southern District of California Joins Manatt, Phelps & Phillips
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Appoints New Co-Chairs, Ending 15-Year Leadership Reign
Legal News

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Appoints New Co-Chairs, Ending 15-Year Leadership Reign
Milbank Law Firm Boosts Attorney Salaries and Year-End Bonuses
Lawyers

Milbank Law Firm Boosts Attorney Salaries and Year-End Bonuses
Cravath, Swaine & Moore, non-equity partner, legal industry, talent reward, evolving dynamics
Legal News

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, non-equity partner, legal industry, talent reward, evolving dynamics
U.S. Elections 2023: A Roundup of Key Results and Implications
Breaking News

U.S. Elections 2023: A Roundup of Key Results and Implications
Stroock and Stroock and Lavan Partner Howard Lavin Joins Thompson Coburn Amidst Stroock’s Wind-Down
Lawyers

Stroock and Stroock and Lavan Partner Howard Lavin Joins Thompson Coburn Amidst Stroock’s Wind-Down

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top