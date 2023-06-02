Biglaw

Crowell & Moring LLP Bolsters New York Office’s Intellectual Property Practice with Leading IP Litigators
New York City has long been a hub of innovation and technological advancement, attracting some of the brightest minds and businesses from around the world. As the demand for legal expertise in intellectual property (IP) matters continues to grow, Crowell & Moring LLP is proud to announce the addition of a three-person IP team to its New York office. Led by renowned IP litigator Paul Keller, this team brings a wealth of experience in patent and trade secret litigation, further solidifying Crowell & Moring’s position as a leading firm in the IP field.

Joining Paul Keller are experienced counsel Michelle Wang and James Reed, forming a dynamic trio that has successfully handled a wide range of complex IP disputes. Their expertise spans various industries, including automotive, life sciences, fintech, trade dress, copyright, and other commercial disputes involving IP assets. With a deep understanding of the nuances of IP law and a track record of achieving favorable outcomes for their clients, this team is well-equipped to navigate the intricacies of patent and trade secret litigation.

Laura A. Lydigsen, co-chair of Crowell & Moring’s Intellectual Property Department, expressed enthusiasm for the addition of the IP team, stating, “The team broadens our IP litigation and trial capabilities around the globe. Beyond their exceptional skills in patent and trade secret matters, they have established themselves as trusted advisors to companies at the forefront of disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.”

  
Paul Keller, a highly respected first-chair trial lawyer, brings over two decades of IP litigation experience to the firm. Throughout his career, Keller has been at the forefront of disruptive technologies, including autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, IoT, 3D printing, eHealth, Big Data, 5G, and encryption. Prior to joining Crowell & Moring, he led the U.S. intellectual property disputes group at Allen & Overy, and he also served as the head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s IP disputes group and co-led its autonomous vehicle international business group.

Expressing his excitement about joining Crowell & Moring, Keller highlighted the firm’s strong IP practice and its commitment to client service. He noted that Crowell & Moring’s combination with Brinks, Gilson & Lione two years ago has resulted in one of the largest patent practices in the nation. Keller emphasized the numerous cross-practice opportunities that arise from his team’s expertise in automotive, heavy industry, and disruptive tech industries.

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with a global presence, including offices in the United States, Europe, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and Asia. Drawing on its extensive government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy matters, and corporate transactions. Crowell & Moring is widely recognized for its commitment to pro bono service and its initiatives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

With the addition of the talented IP team led by Paul Keller, Crowell & Moring reaffirms its position as a leading firm in intellectual property law. Businesses seeking comprehensive and strategic legal solutions for their IP needs can rely on Crowell & Moring’s exceptional team of lawyers to provide the highest level of client service and deliver creative solutions to their most challenging legal issues.



