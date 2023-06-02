Home

Sheppard Mullin Earns Sixth Consecutive “Best Law Firm for Women and Diversity” Recognition
Sheppard Mullin has once again been recognized as one of the “Best Law Firms for Women and Diversity” by Seramount for their exceptional initiatives and best practices in promoting gender and racial diversity within the legal profession. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Sheppard Mullin has earned a spot on this prestigious list, an achievement that sets them apart as one of only 50 firms to receive this recognition.

Luca Salvi, the chair of Sheppard Mullin, expressed pride in the firm’s consistent acknowledgment as a Best Law Firm for Women. Salvi emphasized their unwavering dedication to fostering an environment where all attorneys can succeed and advance their careers. He commended Seramount for their commitment to advancing gender equity and expanding their program to include diversity and inclusion as additional pillars of progress.

MaryJeanette Dee, the managing partner of Sheppard Mullin, stated that one of their key strategic priorities is to promote and support women and diverse attorneys and professional staff to become successful leaders within and beyond the firm. She expressed deep honor in being recognized for their efforts to promote equality and inclusiveness in the firm and the legal profession as a whole.

  
Rena Andoh, the chair of Sheppard Mullin’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, highlighted the firm’s cultural values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She affirmed that Sheppard Mullin will continue seeking opportunities to attract, retain, and support diverse attorneys while refining their practices to create a more inclusive environment. Andoh emphasized the firm’s responsibility to advance gender equity and diversity in the legal field and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to foster positive change.

Seramount President, Subha V. Barry, expressed pride in expanding the Best Law Firms for Women recognition to include diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Barry noted that the recognized law firms have taken significant steps to increase the representation of historically excluded talent and build cultures where all employees can thrive. She applauded Sheppard Mullin and other firms for their commitment to developing family-friendly benefits, mentoring programs, and sponsorship participation.

The application process for the 2023 Seramount Best Law Firms for Women required Sheppard Mullin to provide detailed information on various aspects of their firm’s demographics, flexibility policies, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention strategies for women and people of color, as well as other underrepresented groups. The evaluation also considered the firm’s family-friendly benefits and the level of engagement in mentoring and sponsorship programs.

Sheppard Mullin’s consistent recognition as the Best Law Firm for Women and Diversity reflects their ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable workplace. By implementing effective recruitment, retention, promotion, and development strategies, the firm has demonstrated a proactive approach to supporting women lawyers and lawyers from underrepresented groups, including people of color.



As Sheppard Mullin looks toward the future, they remain dedicated to fostering an environment that values diversity, promotes gender equity, and supports the professional growth of all their attorneys. Their continued recognition as the Best Law Firm for Women and Diversity is a testament to the firm’s efforts and strides in promoting inclusivity and diversity within the legal industry.

