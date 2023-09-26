Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan Announces UAE Expansion

Prominent US law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is set to broaden its global footprint by opening two new offices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Leveraging Talent from King & Wood Mallesons

Quinn Emanuel’s strategic expansion in the UAE involves recruiting top-tier talent from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM). This move sees the addition of Joanne Strain, the current Dubai managing partner at KWM, along with Parnika Chaturvedi, who is poised to join Quinn Emanuel later this year.

What

Where

Search Jobs

In the Wake of KWM’s Alliance with Eversheds Sutherland

The decision to expand follows a significant development in the legal industry â€“ KWM’s China arm forming an exclusive alliance with Eversheds Sutherland’s international business back in July. As part of this alliance, KWM has signaled its intention to wind down all UK, Europe, and Middle East operations by the end of October 2024. A joint statement by both firms in July indicated that KWM (China) partners and staff in these regions are expected to transition to Eversheds Sutherland (International), subject to practice needs and other considerations.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Timely Expansion in the UAE

Quinn Emanuel’s new offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are slated to open in early December. Leadership appointments and the initial team size will be decided in the interim. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the firm. It currently boasts a team of five lawyers, including two partners, spread across offices in Doha and Riyadh, as per information on its official website.

Founder’s Perspective: John Quinn

John Quinn, the founder and chairman of Quinn Emanuel, expressed the firm’s long-standing interest in launching operations in the UAE. He emphasized the UAE’s status as a vibrant and dynamic location, making it an ideal choice for expansion. Quinn lauded the recruitment of Joanne Strain and Parnika Chaturvedi as a notable achievement in a competitive partner recruitment landscape, citing their substantial expertise that aligns seamlessly with the firm’s track record of handling cases in the region.

Joanne Strain: A Specialist in Commercial and Financial Disputes

Joanne Strain brings a wealth of experience in commercial and financial disputes to Quinn Emanuel. Her expertise includes resolving large-scale Middle Eastern projects and financial settlement disputes. Qualified in England and Wales, Strain has represented clients such as Meydan Group, Industrial Commercial Bank of China, and Mashreq Bank.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Parnika Chaturvedi: A Decade in the UAE

Parnika Chaturvedi has been based in the UAE for over a decade, transitioning from a role at the Indian law firm Trilegal to joining KWM in Dubai in 2012. Promoted to partner in the preceding year, she specializes in international commercial arbitration and litigation, often with cross-border complexities. Chaturvedi holds qualifications as a solicitor of England and Wales, is a member of the state bar of California, and is also qualified as an advocate in India.

Continuing Legal Developments

The departure of Joanne Strain and Parnika Chaturvedi from KWM in Dubai follows the exit of international commercial and investment arbitration specialist Tim Taylor KC from the same office in September 2022.

Reflecting a Wider Trend

Quinn Emanuel’s foray into the UAE is emblematic of a broader trend among international law firms expanding their presence there. This move aligns with other notable developments, including Greenberg Traurig’s addition of real estate partners from BCLP to establish a presence in Dubai earlier this month and DWF’s expansion of its Dubai team in August, which involved the recruitment of three disputes partners from Clyde & Co and Horizon & Co. Furthermore, Quinn Emanuel has recently enhanced its arbitration practice in London with the strategic hire of partner Melis Acuner from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More