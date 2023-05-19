Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) has announced the appointment of Patricia Timmons-Goodson, a retired North Carolina Supreme Court justice, as the new dean of its prestigious law school. This significant decision comes during transformative changes in the legal education and practice landscape.



Timmons-Goodson expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm and expressed her humbleness and excitement regarding the opportunity to lead NCCU Law. In an email to the ABA Journal, she shared her sentiments and recognized the evolving nature of the legal profession.



Scheduled to assume her new position in July, Timmons-Goodson’s appointment brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments to the role. Her professional journey encompasses diverse legal roles, including a former prosecutor, legal aid lawyer, and trial judge. Notably, in 1998, Timmons-Goodson became the first Black woman elected to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Eight years later, in 2006, she was appointed to the esteemed North Carolina Supreme Court, further solidifying her groundbreaking legacy as the first Black woman to receive such an appointment.



After retiring from the judiciary in 2012, Timmons-Goodson’s exceptional legal acumen and dedication to civil rights caught the attention of then-President Barack Obama. In 2014, she was appointed to serve on the United States Commission on Civil Rights, where she contributed her expertise to championing and advancing civil rights initiatives.

Timmons-Goodson’s extensive involvement with the American Bar Association (ABA) further demonstrates her commitment to the legal profession and legal education. She has held various positions within the ABA, including serving on the Board of Editors for the ABA Journal. From 2013 to 2015, she served as a member of the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar’s accreditation committee. Additionally, she made significant contributions as a commissioner on the ABA’s Commission on Women in the Profession. Her dedication to judicial matters was evident as she co-chaired the ABA’s Judges’ Journal editorial board and served on the executive committee of the ABA Judicial Division’s Appellate Judges Conference.



With her extensive legal experience, groundbreaking achievements, and commitment to the advancement of justice, Timmons-Goodson is poised to lead NCCU Law into a new era. Her appointment reflects the law school’s commitment to excellence, diversity, and the pursuit of social justice.



Under Timmons-Goodson’s leadership, NCCU Law is expected to further its mission of providing a comprehensive legal education that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving legal profession. Her appointment comes at a critical juncture when the legal landscape is undergoing profound changes, necessitating adaptability and innovation in legal education.



As dean, Timmons-Goodson will have the opportunity to shape the future of legal education, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for the complexities of the legal field. Her civil rights expertise and commitment to equity and inclusion will likely influence the curriculum and initiatives to foster a diverse and inclusive legal community.



NCCU Law students will benefit from Timmons-Goodson’s wealth of knowledge and experience, gaining valuable insights from a trailblazing legal professional who has navigated various roles within the legal system. Her appointment also sends a powerful message of inspiration to aspiring lawyers, particularly those from underrepresented communities, demonstrating that barriers can be broken and accomplishments can be achieved through perseverance and dedication.



As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Timmons-Goodson’s leadership will undoubtedly be instrumental in preparing NCCU Law graduates to address the complex legal challenges of the future. Through her guidance, the law school can further cement its reputation as a beacon of legal education, producing competent and compassionate lawyers who are equipped to make a positive impact in their communities.



Patricia Timmons-Goodson’s appointment as the dean of NCCU Law heralds a new chapter for the esteemed institution. With her impressive legal background, groundbreaking achievements, and dedication to social justice, Timmons-Goodson is poised to lead NCCU Law with vision and integrity. Her appointment reflects the law school’s commitment to excellence, diversity, and the advancement of legal education. As she assumes her role in July, the legal community eagerly anticipates the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on the institution, its students, and the future of legal education.



