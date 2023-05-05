Federal Judge Issues Warning to Law Firm: “Judge Shopping Is Not Permissible in This Court”

RELEVANT JOBS

Association Attorney

USA-FL-Pompano Beach



Description: Law firm in Pompano Beach with large Community Association practice seeks an Associa...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NJ-Newark



About the job PLEASE NOTE: AT THIS TIME, THE FIRM IS ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST 4 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Peoria



Description: Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC seeks an attorney with 1 or more years of experience in t...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NY-Binghamton



Law Offices of James D. Ward is a small business in Binghamton, NY. Looking for a self motivated, pr...

Apply now