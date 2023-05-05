Legal News

Federal Judge Issues Warning to Law Firm: “Judge Shopping Is Not Permissible in This Court”
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent legal development, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois issued a stern warning to a law firm involved in a trademark infringement suit. The judge reprimanded Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym lawyers for attempting to engage in what is commonly known as “judge shopping.” This tactic involves dropping many defendants from a lawsuit and filing a new suit against the same defendants, hoping for a more favorable judge. Judge Seeger made his displeasure known in a docket entry on January 18, which was made public recently.

The lawyers initially succeeded in obtaining a new judge for the second suit. However, Judge Seeger quickly identified the maneuver and scolded partner Michael A. Hierl and his colleagues. He ordered them to inform the new judge about the questionable tactic they had employed. During the January 18 hearing, Judge Seeger emphasized that clients have the right to select a forum for their case, but they have no authority to hand-pick a judge. He stated, “Judge shopping ain’t a thing here or anywhere else,” leaving no room for ambiguity in his position.

As a result of Judge Seeger’s intervention, the new judge overseeing the case promptly sent it back to Seeger’s court. The lawyers representing Blue Sphere Inc., the plaintiff in the case, justified their decision to drop 213 defendants from the initial suit by citing the hefty bond requirements imposed by Judge Seeger. Each defendant subjected to a temporary restraining order would require a $10,000 bond, and securing a surety bond for all 218 defendants would amount to $43,600. The plaintiff’s legal team argued that such a financial burden created a significant obstacle for obtaining necessary injunctions against the defendants accused of selling counterfeit clothing under Blue Sphere’s brand name, known as Lucky 13.

  
What
Where


Judge Seeger, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, has previously demonstrated a no-nonsense approach when dealing with certain legal matters. In March 2020, he criticized a lawyer for filing an emergency motion to halt the sale of knockoff unicorn art during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that while the world faced a genuine emergency, the plaintiff did not. Similarly, in March 2023, he advised an employment lawyer to reconsider the tone of a motion that he believed contained excessive language and hyperbole. Judge Seeger’s straightforward demeanor and intolerance for perceived misconduct in the courtroom have garnered attention in legal circles.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing â€“ don’t wait any longer!

The recent incident involving the law firm’s attempt at judge shopping serves as a reminder that such tactics are not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Judge Seeger’s court or elsewhere. It emphasizes the importance of fairness and impartiality in the judicial process, ensuring that parties cannot manipulate the system to their advantage by seeking more favorable judges. This development also sheds light on the financial barriers plaintiffs face when pursuing legal action against multiple defendants, particularly when bond requirements become a significant hindrance.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As this case unfolds further, it will undoubtedly contribute to ongoing discussions about proper courtroom conduct and the ethical boundaries that lawyers must adhere to. Judge Seeger’s stern warning serves as a cautionary tale for legal professionals, reinforcing the principles of justice and integrity in pursuing legal remedies.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Association Attorney

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Description: Law firm in Pompano Beach with large Community Association practice seeks an Associa...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NJ-Newark

About the job PLEASE NOTE: AT THIS TIME, THE FIRM IS ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST 4 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Peoria

Description: Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC seeks an attorney with 1 or more years of experience in t...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NY-Binghamton

Law Offices of James D. Ward is a small business in Binghamton, NY. Looking for a self motivated, pr...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
58
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
40
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Antonin Scalia Law School’s Ranking Boost Linked to Supreme Court Justice Connections
33
Law Students

Antonin Scalia Law School’s Ranking Boost Linked to Supreme Court Justice Connections
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
38
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
79
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
89
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
45
Legal News

Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment
36
Legal News

California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top