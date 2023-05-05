Analyzing the Potential Violation of Separation of Powers: Debate on Mandating a Supreme Court Ethics Code

In a recent hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, experts provided contrasting opinions on whether Congress has the constitutional authority to impose binding ethics standards on the U.S. Supreme Court. Publications such as Law.com, the Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, the Washington Post, and Law360 covered the event, highlighting the diverse viewpoints presented.
Currently, trial-level and appeals judges in the federal judiciary adhere to the Code of Conduct for United States Judges. However, this code does not apply to Supreme Court justices. The hearing was initiated to examine the necessity of implementing ethics standards for the Supreme Court and the potential implications for the separation of powers.
Chief Justice John Roberts declined an invitation to testify, instead forwarding a “Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices” that all the justices have agreed to follow. Critics from the Democratic party argued that these principles do not go far enough in ensuring judicial accountability.
During the hearing, witnesses called by Republican committee members expressed concerns that imposing ethics standards on the Supreme Court might violate the principle of separation of powers. Thomas H. Dupree Jr., co-chair of the appellate practice at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, specifically criticized a bill requiring the Supreme Court to adopt an ethics code. Dupree argued that the bill assumed the Supreme Court could be treated as a federal agency subject to congressional command, disregarding its unique position as an independent branch of government.
Contrarily, Amanda Frost, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, asserted that Congress has the authority to pass laws pertaining to Supreme Court administration. She emphasized that the Constitution assigns Congress the essential role of administering the court, which it has historically fulfilled.
Disagreements also emerged among constitutional experts who submitted written testimony. Retired Judge J. Michael Luttig, a former federal appeals judge, and Laurence Tribe, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, argued that while Congress could impose a conduct code on the justices, it could not compel the Supreme Court to adopt its own ethics code, as reported by the Washington Post.
Luttig emphasized that a binding ethics code for the Supreme Court is necessary to maintain a functioning republic and should be considered essential housekeeping. Meanwhile, Republicans expressed concerns that the hearing aimed to tarnish Justice Clarence Thomas’ reputation and undermine the credibility of a conservative court.
According to the Associated Press, the divergent viewpoints showcased during the hearing suggest that passing legislation is highly unlikely. The parties are deeply divided, particularly after last June’s landmark decision that overturned certain abortion rights.
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s examination of a potential ethics code for the Supreme Court sheds light on the ongoing debate surrounding judicial accountability, the separation of powers, and the delicate balance between congressional authority and judicial independence. As this contentious issue unfolds, the outcome remains uncertain, and the quest for a consensus on binding ethics standards for the Supreme Court persists.